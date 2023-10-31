Storm Ciaran to hit Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued for heavy rain

Storm Ciaran is set to hit Tayside and Fife with a yellow warning issued for heavy rain.

Dundee, Angus Perth and Kinross and parts of Fife will be hit by the deluge on Wednesday.

The warning comes into force at 3am and runs until 3pm.

Up to 50mm of rain forecast as Storm Ciaran hits Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife

Up to 50mm of rain could fall in some locations as Storm Ciaran makes its way north.

The Met Office is warning that homes and businesses may face flooding and spray could lead to difficult driving conditions.

Public transport may also be affected.

The good news for some is that the rain will not arrive until after Halloween – with dry conditions forecast across the region on Tuesday night.

The latest warning comes as the region is still recovering from the effects of deadly Storm Babet, which forced residents in Brechin, Dundee and some rural areas of Angus out of their homes due to flooding.

Heavy rain also hit parts of the region late last week and over the weekend.

Recent conditions continue to cause problems as the A92 in north-east Fife has been shut for a fourth time in 12 days due to flooding.

Tidal surges have also caused damage to the Angus coast, where part of the seafront in Montrose has collapsed.

St Andrews Aquarium has also been forced to close for several months after similar tidal conditions caused damage in the Fife town.