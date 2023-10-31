Storm Ciaran to hit Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued for heavy rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Storm Ciaran to hit Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued for heavy rain

The warning is in place from 3am until 3pm on Wednesday.

By Chloe Burrell
Heavy rain will hit the region once again. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Heavy rain will hit the region once again. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Storm Ciaran is set to hit Tayside and Fife with a yellow warning issued for heavy rain.

Dundee, Angus Perth and Kinross and parts of Fife will be hit by the deluge on Wednesday.

The warning comes into force at 3am and runs until 3pm.

Up to 50mm of rain forecast as Storm Ciaran hits Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife

Up to 50mm of rain could fall in some locations as Storm Ciaran makes its way north.

The Met Office is warning that homes and businesses may face flooding and spray could lead to difficult driving conditions.

Public transport may also be affected.

The good news for some is that the rain will not arrive until after Halloween – with dry conditions forecast across the region on Tuesday night.

Yellow weather warning for rain in place across Tayside and Fife.
The warning covers most of Tayside and Fife. Image: The Met Office

The latest warning comes as the region is still recovering from the effects of deadly Storm Babet, which forced residents in Brechin, Dundee and some rural areas of Angus out of their homes due to flooding.

Heavy rain also hit parts of the region late last week and over the weekend.

Recent conditions continue to cause problems as the A92 in north-east Fife has been shut for a fourth time in 12 days due to flooding.

Tidal surges have also caused damage to the Angus coast, where part of the seafront in Montrose has collapsed.

St Andrews Aquarium has also been forced to close for several months after similar tidal conditions caused damage in the Fife town.

