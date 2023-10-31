Obituary: Nancy Latto, 94, possessed expert knowledge of St Monans and the East Neuk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obituary: Nancy Latto, 94, possessed expert knowledge of St Monans and the East Neuk

She was known to assist with the research of both St Monans Heritage Centre and the Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther.

By Chris Ferguson
Nancy Lotto, of St Monans.
Nancy Latto of St Monans has died aged 94.

Nancy Latto, a cornerstone of life in St Monans and the wider East Neuk, has died aged 94.

She came from a family steeped in fishing and ship building and accumulated a vast and accurate body of knowledge of the people and the community she loved.

Most of her working life was spent in the office of Miller’s boatyard where she amassed another store of knowledge of people, events, boats and their owners.

So expansive was her knowledge that she was known to assist with the research of both St Monans Heritage Centre and the Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther.

Nancy led a life of faith

A lady of strong moral principles and upright Christian character, she had been in fellowship at St Monans Gospel Hall since the 1950s.

Agnes Mayes Latto was born in St Monans in January 1929 when the village of 1,500 was at its busiest, with fishing and boatbuilding trades prospering.

There were many interconnected families, dozens of shops and a harbour full of fishing boats and a few steam drifters.

Her father was Tom Latto, a highly regarded carpenter in JN Miller’s boatyard and an elder of St Monans Church. Her mother was Jean (Tarvit) who died in 1985 aged 84 after being widowed in 1956.

Nancy’s grandfather, Rob Latto, was a fisherman who died in 1930. Her brother, Robert Latto, was also a carpenter at Miller’s and a part-time lobster creel fisherman with his boat, Alert.

Education

Nancy was educated at St Monans Primary School and Waid Academy, Anstruther, before starting work in the boatyard office.

When Miller’s changed hands in the 1980s she had a spell working with the Gerrard ships supplies firm in Pittenweem.

For more than 40 years she lived in her own cottage in Hope Place where she was known as a skilled baker and a kind neighbour.

Singer

Her funeral service at St Monans Gospel Hall was conducted by Bert Cargill who said: “Nancy joined the congregation in late 1950s and continued faithfully ever after.

“She found Christian fellowship, faith, hope and love and was always there to worship God and sing his praise with a lovely soprano voice.

“She helped the work and witness of the congregation in many practical ways and her  lifestyle and fidelity was a challenge and example to everyone.”

Dr Cargill added: “Her frail body was buried in St Monans cemetery in the rain and gale of Storm Babet to await a bright and calm resurrection morning.”

