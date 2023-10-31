Obituary: Nancy Latto, 94, possessed expert knowledge of St Monans and the East Neuk

Nancy Latto, a cornerstone of life in St Monans and the wider East Neuk, has died aged 94.

She came from a family steeped in fishing and ship building and accumulated a vast and accurate body of knowledge of the people and the community she loved.

Most of her working life was spent in the office of Miller’s boatyard where she amassed another store of knowledge of people, events, boats and their owners.

So expansive was her knowledge that she was known to assist with the research of both St Monans Heritage Centre and the Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther.

Nancy led a life of faith

A lady of strong moral principles and upright Christian character, she had been in fellowship at St Monans Gospel Hall since the 1950s.

Agnes Mayes Latto was born in St Monans in January 1929 when the village of 1,500 was at its busiest, with fishing and boatbuilding trades prospering.

There were many interconnected families, dozens of shops and a harbour full of fishing boats and a few steam drifters.

Her father was Tom Latto, a highly regarded carpenter in JN Miller’s boatyard and an elder of St Monans Church. Her mother was Jean (Tarvit) who died in 1985 aged 84 after being widowed in 1956.

Nancy’s grandfather, Rob Latto, was a fisherman who died in 1930. Her brother, Robert Latto, was also a carpenter at Miller’s and a part-time lobster creel fisherman with his boat, Alert.

Education

Nancy was educated at St Monans Primary School and Waid Academy, Anstruther, before starting work in the boatyard office.

When Miller’s changed hands in the 1980s she had a spell working with the Gerrard ships supplies firm in Pittenweem.

For more than 40 years she lived in her own cottage in Hope Place where she was known as a skilled baker and a kind neighbour.

Singer

Her funeral service at St Monans Gospel Hall was conducted by Bert Cargill who said: “Nancy joined the congregation in late 1950s and continued faithfully ever after.

“She found Christian fellowship, faith, hope and love and was always there to worship God and sing his praise with a lovely soprano voice.

“She helped the work and witness of the congregation in many practical ways and her lifestyle and fidelity was a challenge and example to everyone.”

Dr Cargill added: “Her frail body was buried in St Monans cemetery in the rain and gale of Storm Babet to await a bright and calm resurrection morning.”