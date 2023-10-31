Western Gateway: Fresh doubt over promised school as Dundee City Council fails to secure government funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Western Gateway: Fresh doubt over promised school as Dundee City Council fails to secure government funding

The local authority had applied to the Scottish Government's Learning Estate Investment Programme which, if successful, would've covered a significant part of the £21.8 million project. 

By Laura Devlin
Western Gateway/South Gray image
Western Gateway/South Gray image

There is fresh doubt over a promised school in Dundee’s Western Gateway after the city council failed to secure government funding.

With hundreds of new homes being built on the western edge of the city, parents and campaigners have long called for a new school to be built to meet increasing capacity.

The project took a step forward in January, with councillors voting to approve plans to establish a new school within the area.

In a bid to secure funding for the project, Dundee City Council applied to the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme in October 2022.

It was expected the funding would have covered around half of the £21.8 million cost.

However the Scottish Government has now announced the Western Gateway school is not among the successful projects chosen to receive funding from the programme.

‘Years of broken promises’

The funding blow is the latest twist in the long running saga of the promised school, described by residents as “years of ‘broken promises”.

Homeowners in the Western Gateway community previously forked out around £5,000 each in ‘roof tax’ when they bought their homes.

This money was expected to go towards paying for the new school and, by 2030, it’s  anticipated the total financial contribution will surpass £5 million.

But in June 2021 it was revealed not a penny of designated council funding would go towards the project – with the local authority choosing instead to seek funds from the Scottish Government.

The proposed Western Gateway/Ardler school catchments. Image: DC Thomson.

And in January last year, the council was forced to reassure residents the school would be built regardless of the government funding.

Labour MSP Michael Marra, who has long campaigned for the new school, has now called on Dundee City Council to give “urgent clarity” on what is next for the project.

He said: “The SNP administration on Dundee City Council has previously stated that the school being built is dependent on that funding being secured.

“With that in mind, Stewart Hunter now needs to provide urgent clarity on the status of the project and tell us how he plans to deliver this school.

“Anything less than delivery, on time, will be an abject betrayal of the promises made by he and his party to the parents and children of the Western Gateway community.”

Council in ‘very difficult position’

Councillor Stewart Hunter, convener of the children, families and communities committee, admitted the funding snub left the council in a “very difficult position”.

He said: “Whilst we recognise the huge investment in schools and the ongoing commitment a lack of identified funding for the Western Gateway leaves us in a very difficult position.

“We are deeply disappointed by the announcement, and in the immediate aftermath have tasked officers with looking at every available option for funding of a school in the Western Gateway.

Stewart Hunter. Image: DC Thomson.

“Council staff, the community and local politicians have worked incredibly hard to get to this stage and it is frustrating that the council hasn’t received support through the national school build programme.

“Despite hugely challenging financial pressures, Dundee City Council had included £17 million in the revised capital plan for the development of a new primary school at the Western Gateway. Our commitment is clear.

“Whilst officers consider options, we are also seeking an urgent meeting with the Cabinet Secretary for Education & Skills to understand the decision and whether there are other avenues for financial support for the council and community to deliver our shared ambition.”

More from Dundee

Ryan Byrne did not appear for sentencing.
Dundee sex attacker skips sentencing, citing poor mental health
New rules came into force for short-term lets including Airbnbs on October 1. Image: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Dozens apply for licences to run short-term lets in Dundee - is your street…
Heavy rain will hit the region once again. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Storm Ciaran to hit Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued for heavy rain
Neglected bull terrier Stella fatally attacked another pet.
Dog owner failed to protect Shih Tzu from fatal Staffie attack in Dundee
Dundee West MSP Joe FitzPatrick. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick quizzed over Covid Whatsapps sent while health minister
3
Fife paedophile Liam Cunningham.
Fife paedophile back on sex offenders register after police seize child abuse cache
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA
Humza Yousaf says Dundee in-laws trapped in Gaza are drinking seawater to survive
2
Neil Forsyth has announced a new Bob Servant book
Bob Servant being retired as Broughty Ferry character's best moments to feature in new…
New music themed bar at site of former record store Grouchos reveals opening date
Opening date set for music-themed Dundee bar Groucho’s
Kevin McAlpine hugs wife Anna.
Kevin McAlpine's wife pays poignant tribute to Tayside caddie after sudden death

Conversation