Dozens apply for licences to run short-term lets in Dundee – is your street included?

Dozens of people have applied to run short-term lets in Dundee after new rules came into force.

Since October 1, those running short-term lets in Scotland, including holiday rentals and Airbnbs, need to hold a licence.

Operating without one is a criminal offence and those caught could be hit with a £2,500 fine and a one-year ban from applying for a licence and offering lets.

In the latest batch of applications, nearly 90 people have asked Dundee City Council for a licence to run short-term lets, following the change in the law.

The local authority has confirmed these are a mix of new applications and properties that have already been running as holiday lets.

The applications include properties at City Quay, Baxter Park and Broughty Ferry esplanade.

There are different types of short-term lets being applied for:

Home sharing – where someone uses all or part of their own home for a short-term let while living there

Home letting – where all or part of someone's house is let out while the owner is absent, for example while they are on holiday

– where all or part of someone’s house is let out while the owner is absent, for example while they are on holiday Secondary letting – where a property someone does not normally live in, such as a second home, is rented out

The raft of applications comes as one flat owner at City Quay is appealing to the Scottish Government after being refused planning permission to run a holiday let.

Full list of new short-term let applications in Dundee

The latest list of applications is as follows – the number at the end indicates how many people can stay in the let at any one time:

Ozan Aziz, 6D Stirling Street : Home sharing and letting – 6

Jean Jarvis, Harbour House, 1A Gray Street : Secondary letting – 4

Mohammad Ossman, Seagate Heights, 100 Seagate : Secondary letting – 4

Abdul Rashid, The Dens, Flat 3/1, 63 Dens Road : Secondary letting – 4

Abdul Rashid, 62 Clepington Court, Clepington Road : Secondary letting – 4

Igor Vamos, 2/L, 87 Magdalen Yard Road : Home letting – 4

8th Line Property Ltd, G/2, 14 North Erskine Street : Secondary letting – 2

8th Line Property Ltd, G/1, 16 North Erskine Street : Secondary letting – 2

8th Line Property Ltd, 2A South Baffin Street : Secondary letting – 4

8th Line Property Ltd, G/1, 9 Malcolm Street : Secondary letting – 2

Alan and Anabela Frendo-Cumbo, Quayside Appartment, 1B Thorter Loan : Secondary letting – 4

Alan and Fiona Brownlie, Avonbank, 115A Dundee Road : Secondary letting – 6

Alastair Burt and Sarah Pheasey, G/R, 32 Brown Street : Secondary letting – 2

Anderson (CCNA) Properties Ltd, Eden Cottage, 10 Madeira Street : Secondary letting – 6

Anderson (CCNA) Properties Ltd, Baxter Park, City Base, 3B Eden Street : Secondary letting – 6

Anderson (CCNA) Properties Ltd, My Cosy Near The Park, 2/2, 87 Watson Street : Secondary letting – 4

Anderson (CCNA) Properties Ltd, Blackies Neuk, 13D Rosefield Street : Secondary letting – 3

Ashnor Properties Ltd, Cordis, 1/1, Kimberley Buildings, 38 Whitehall Street : Secondary letting – 6

Athollbank Guest House, 19 Thomson Street : Home sharing – 8

Birchfalls Properties Ltd, Cleppie Apt, G/1, Eastwood Terrace, 105 Clepington Road : Secondary letting – 4

Craig and Caroline Anderson, King's Cross Neuk, G/2, 17 Lorimer Street : Secondary letting – 4

Charles Gough, 12 Avon Place : Secondary letting – 4

Ilona Grant, The Fuzzy Duck, 14D Church Street : Secondary letting – 4

Richard Green, 262D King Street : Secondary letting – 7

Hanima Guseinova, 7F Finlow Terrace : Home sharing and letting – 4

: Home sharing and letting – 4 Jane Holmes, Flat 1, 150 Perth Road: Home letting – 4

Parveen Jassal, The Crescent, G/L, 48 Crescent Lane : Secondary letting – 4

Kinship Investments Ltd, Flat 17, Taypark, 30 Dundee Road : Secondary letting – 6

Ellen Laird, 71E Church Street : Secondary letting – 4

Lewis and Kenneth Kerr, 24 Shamrock Street : Home letting – 7

Annette Linn, 58 Mains Drive : Secondary letting – 6

Lucy Danskin and Victoria Steedman, 3/1, 25 Scott Street : Secondary letting – 2

Lucy Danskin and Vikki McKelvie, 250G Blackness Road : Secondary letting – 2

Lusso Properties Dundee Ltd, 262E Blackness Road : Secondary letting – 2

Lusso Properties Dundee Ltd, 2/1, 33 Scott Street : Secondary letting – 2

Lynn and Graeme Davidson, 304 King Street : Secondary letting – 6

Macarthur Properties Ltd, 12 Whinny Brae : Secondary letting – 4

Marcus and Jillian Greenhill, 4 Carbet Castle, 3 Camphill Road : Home sharing and letting – 4

Jane Martin, 22L Marine Parade Walk : Secondary letting – 5

Allan McCulloch, 41 Grove Road, Broughty Ferry : Secondary letting – 4

John McDonald, 6 Fort Street, Broughty Ferry : Secondary letting – 6

John McDonald, 45 King Street : Secondary letting – 4

Michael McDonald, 14 Ambrose Street : Secondary letting – 2

Moira McGregor, 2/0, 26 Union Street : Secondary letting – 8

Phillipa McLean, 88 Monifieth Road : Secondary letting – 4

Merry Berry Property Ltd, 93 King Street : Secondary letting – 2

Caroline J Milne, Flat 1/2, 11 Janefield Place : Home letting – 3

Amanda Milton, 3/2, 1 Lytton Street : Secondary letting – 2

Mandy Moffat, 43A Glamis Drive : Secondary letting – 2

Hamish Moir, Rear G/3, 329 Brook Street : Secondary letting – 2

Morna and James Bell, 68 The Esplanade, Broughty Ferry : Secondary letting – 4

Moth Investments Ltd, G/1, 11 Fort Street, Broughty Ferry: Secondary letting – 2

Moth Investments Ltd, 160 King Street : Secondary letting – 2

Moth Investments Ltd, G/1, 21 King Street : Secondary letting – 2

MyCosyApartments Ltd, My Cosy Provost Road, G/2, 54 Provost Road : Secondary letting – 2

Neil Danskin and Vikki McKelvie, 3/1, 19 Scott Street : Secondary letting – 2

Jennifer Olivier, The Estuary Apt, 586 Brook Street : Secondary letting – 4

Abdul Rashid, The Presidential Suite, 208A Broughty Ferry Road : Secondary letting – 4

Abdul Rashid, Scots Corner, 208B Broughty Ferry Road : Secondary letting – 4

Hanna Rashid, Law 2.0, 11A Main Street : Secondary letting – 4

Hanna Rashid – The Digs, 9 Main Street : Secondary letting – 4

Steven Robb, 29 Ogilvie Street : Secondary letting – 2

S&O Castle Property Ltd, At The River, 9A Castle Street : Secondary letting – 4

Sarah Pheasey and Duncan Rear, 17 David Street : Home letting – 4

Mohammed Asif Sarwar, 27A Rosefield Street : Secondary letting – 2

Farah Solaiman, 239 Arbroath Road : Secondary letting – 4

Andrew M Stewart, 41 Marine Parade : Home letting – 5

Sunrise Properties Scotland Ltd, The Law, 13B Main Street: Secondary letting – 4

Secondary letting – 4 Sunrise Properties Scotland Ltd, Zara PT3, 28G Baldovan Terrace : Secondary letting – 6

Sunrise Properties Scotland Ltd, Duplex, Flat 2/1, 348 Perth Road: Secondary letting – 6

Susan Moore and Paul Instrell, Regal Residence, 277 King Street : Secondary letting – 6

Audrie Taylor, 3E Wellington Street : Home sharing and letting – 3

Polly Turner, 70 Broughty Ferry Road: Secondary letting – 5

Angela Walters, 11 Sunnybrae Terrace : Home sharing – 6

West Development Properties Ltd, 28 West Queen Street : Secondary letting – 6

Wilma Woudenberg, Waterside, 89 Fisher Street : Secondary letting – 6

Ruth H Alexander, The Studio in the Garden, 5 Drummond Street : Home sharing and letting – 2

Angela Gatford, Ferry View, 4 Hill Road : Secondary letting – 4

Anne Kinnear and Scott Raffle, Harbour View, 51D Beach Crescent : Home letting – 6

Constance and Martin Higgins, 2/1, 9 Blackness Avenue : Secondary letting – 6

Constance and Martin Higgins, 23 Oxford Street – Secondary letting – 6

Iona and Graeme Nicoll, 29 Pleasance Court : Home letting – 6

John McDonald, 15 Castle Street, Broughty Ferry : Secondary letting – 6

John McDonald, 49 King Street, Broughty Ferry : Secondary letting – 4

Katie New and Steven Lawrie, Clepington Villa, 61 Clepington Road : Home sharing – 2

Mr and Mrs B Gibson Property Rental (Partnership), 138A King Street, Broughty Ferry : Secondary letting – 10

Jennifer and Stephen Olivier, Castle Beach, 2 Castle Terrace, Broughty Ferry : Secondary letting – 9

Mark J Stewart, Taymount Cottage, 11 Claypotts Road: Secondary letting – 4

Anyone wanting to object or make representations on the licence applications can write to the head of democratic and legal services, 21 City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BY, by November 16.