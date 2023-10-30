Dundee businessman takes fight for City Quay holiday let to Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee businessman takes fight for City Quay holiday let to Scottish Government

Councillors deemed the plans would have an "unacceptable impact" on the block of flats.

By Chloe Burrell
The flat is on Thorter Row at City Quay, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
The flat is on Thorter Row at City Quay, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A Dundee businessman is taking his fight to open a holiday let at City Quay to the Scottish Government.

Dundee City Council refused Alan Frendo-Cumbo’s plans for the two-bedroom flat on Thorter Row in August.

Mr Frendo-Cumbo wanted to turn the property into a short-term let for people visiting the city on holiday or for work.

It was recommended for approval by planning officials at the council.

City Quay holiday let ‘would have unacceptable impact on block’

But elected councillors narrowly rejected the plans on the grounds that the holiday let would have had an “unacceptable impact” on the amenity of the block, and result in a loss of residential accommodation, which was “not outweighed by demonstrable economic benefits”.

The decision came after five objections were lodged over the proposals – including from City Centre and Harbour Community Council – with concerns raised about noise, additional footfall and security.

An appeal has now been lodged with the Scottish Government as Mr Frendo-Cumbo attempts to have the decision overturned.

It means a final decision will fall to a Holyrood-appointed reporter.

Applicant argues holiday lets ‘not at stage of impacting on character of Dundee’

In his lengthy appeal statement, Mr Frendo-Cumbo argued that Dundee had the lowest number of applications for short-term lets (STL) of any council area in Scotland between October 2022 and March 2023.

He said: “The statistics are relevant since they identify the extremely low number of
STL applications received by DCC, (compared) to all other council areas
across Scotland.

“With only 18 recorded licenses applied for, this illustrates that STLs in Dundee are not at the stage of impacting on the character of the city.

Inside the two-bedroom holiday let in Dundee.
The two-bedroom flat at City Quay. Image: Dundee City Council planning portal
The kitchen inside the holiday let in Dundee.
The kitchen of the property. Image: Dundee City Council planning portal

“DCC’s online portal, which allows a search of applications received on Thorter Row, identifies that there are no other applications pending or granted for short-term lets on Thorter Row.

“The character of Thorter Row and the block within which it lies remains unchanged by this application.”

He also argued that there are “significant” economic benefits to providing a choice of visitor accommodation in Dundee.

Dundee City Council has until November 17 to respond to the appeal with a final decision expected in January.

Mr Alan Frendo-Cumbo declined to comment when contacted by The Courier.

