Dundee businessman takes fight for City Quay holiday let to Scottish Government

A Dundee businessman is taking his fight to open a holiday let at City Quay to the Scottish Government.

Dundee City Council refused Alan Frendo-Cumbo’s plans for the two-bedroom flat on Thorter Row in August.

Mr Frendo-Cumbo wanted to turn the property into a short-term let for people visiting the city on holiday or for work.

It was recommended for approval by planning officials at the council.

City Quay holiday let ‘would have unacceptable impact on block’

But elected councillors narrowly rejected the plans on the grounds that the holiday let would have had an “unacceptable impact” on the amenity of the block, and result in a loss of residential accommodation, which was “not outweighed by demonstrable economic benefits”.

The decision came after five objections were lodged over the proposals – including from City Centre and Harbour Community Council – with concerns raised about noise, additional footfall and security.

An appeal has now been lodged with the Scottish Government as Mr Frendo-Cumbo attempts to have the decision overturned.

It means a final decision will fall to a Holyrood-appointed reporter.

Applicant argues holiday lets ‘not at stage of impacting on character of Dundee’

In his lengthy appeal statement, Mr Frendo-Cumbo argued that Dundee had the lowest number of applications for short-term lets (STL) of any council area in Scotland between October 2022 and March 2023.

He said: “The statistics are relevant since they identify the extremely low number of

STL applications received by DCC, (compared) to all other council areas

across Scotland.

“With only 18 recorded licenses applied for, this illustrates that STLs in Dundee are not at the stage of impacting on the character of the city.

“DCC’s online portal, which allows a search of applications received on Thorter Row, identifies that there are no other applications pending or granted for short-term lets on Thorter Row.

“The character of Thorter Row and the block within which it lies remains unchanged by this application.”

He also argued that there are “significant” economic benefits to providing a choice of visitor accommodation in Dundee.

Dundee City Council has until November 17 to respond to the appeal with a final decision expected in January.

Mr Alan Frendo-Cumbo declined to comment when contacted by The Courier.