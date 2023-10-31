Dundee sex attacker skips sentencing, citing poor mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee sex attacker skips sentencing, citing poor mental health

Ryan Byrne previously admitted attacking a student in the city and was due to be sentenced on Tuesday.

By Paul Malik
Ryan Byrne did not appear for sentencing.
A sex attacker who molested a young student outside Dundee University has refused to turn up for sentencing because of how his conviction had affected his mental health.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Ryan Byrne, 43, was upset by the media coverage reporting the shocking crime he committed in 2018.

His solicitor said his wife had told her the former soldier was “refusing to leave the house” on Tuesday morning to appear before Sheriff Alistair Carmichael for sentencing.

Former soldier Byrne sexually assaulted a 19-year-old on Park Place, within the grounds of the university, on May 17 2018 after following her and grabbing her from behind.

After twice being spoken to – and dismissed – by officers investigating the attack, he walked into a police station and admitted his heinous crime.

He admitted restraining her and trying to place his hands down the front of her trousers.

He was originally charged with intending to rape the student.

Park Place, Dundee
Byrne attacked on Park Place, in the Dundee University gorunds.

He had been granted bail less than a month beforehand.

Explaining his absence, defence solicitor Carolyn Leckie told the court: “His wife informs me his mental health has been affected by this trial and the coverage of it in the media.”

Sheriff Carmichael deferred sentence until January 27 2024 for psychiatric reports and bail was continued.

Terrifying attack

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Michael Dunlop told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The complainer is a 19-year-old student.

“She had been out drinking with friends and at 2am she left the club on her own and was walking home.

“The accused was standing at traffic lights and when she crossed over he followed her.

“She walked along West Port and turned left and he continued to follow her.

“A witness observed her being followed and continued to watch.

“The accused grabbed her from behind and placed his hand within her waistband.

“She immediately became alarmed and was screaming.

“The witness saw the accused grab her and they shouted, which caused the accused to run off.

“Another witness heard the scream and ran to see what was going on.

“They saw the victim lying on the ground crying.

“Several police units attended the scene.”

Fooled police, then admitted assault

The court was told that a short time later, Byrne was found lying on the ground outside The Globe bar.

He fooled officers into letting him go by pretending he had been an innocent bystander.

Byrne told them: “I saw the guy grabbing the girl. I ran after him, but I couldn’t catch him.”

One of the original witnesses spotted Byrne still prowling the streets at 3.35am and called the police again to give them a location and further description.

He was spoken to but allowed away again.

At 5.40am Byrne walked into a police station in a distressed state and admitted what he had done.

Byrne told them: “My head is going round and round. I attacked a young girl.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

