Dundee sex attacker skips sentencing, citing poor mental health

A sex attacker who molested a young student outside Dundee University has refused to turn up for sentencing because of how his conviction had affected his mental health.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Ryan Byrne, 43, was upset by the media coverage reporting the shocking crime he committed in 2018.

His solicitor said his wife had told her the former soldier was “refusing to leave the house” on Tuesday morning to appear before Sheriff Alistair Carmichael for sentencing.

Former soldier Byrne sexually assaulted a 19-year-old on Park Place, within the grounds of the university, on May 17 2018 after following her and grabbing her from behind.

After twice being spoken to – and dismissed – by officers investigating the attack, he walked into a police station and admitted his heinous crime.

He admitted restraining her and trying to place his hands down the front of her trousers.

He was originally charged with intending to rape the student.

He had been granted bail less than a month beforehand.

Explaining his absence, defence solicitor Carolyn Leckie told the court: “His wife informs me his mental health has been affected by this trial and the coverage of it in the media.”

Sheriff Carmichael deferred sentence until January 27 2024 for psychiatric reports and bail was continued.

Terrifying attack

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Michael Dunlop told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The complainer is a 19-year-old student.

“She had been out drinking with friends and at 2am she left the club on her own and was walking home.

“The accused was standing at traffic lights and when she crossed over he followed her.

“She walked along West Port and turned left and he continued to follow her.

“A witness observed her being followed and continued to watch.

“The accused grabbed her from behind and placed his hand within her waistband.

“She immediately became alarmed and was screaming.

“The witness saw the accused grab her and they shouted, which caused the accused to run off.

“Another witness heard the scream and ran to see what was going on.

“They saw the victim lying on the ground crying.

“Several police units attended the scene.”

Fooled police, then admitted assault

The court was told that a short time later, Byrne was found lying on the ground outside The Globe bar.

He fooled officers into letting him go by pretending he had been an innocent bystander.

Byrne told them: “I saw the guy grabbing the girl. I ran after him, but I couldn’t catch him.”

One of the original witnesses spotted Byrne still prowling the streets at 3.35am and called the police again to give them a location and further description.

He was spoken to but allowed away again.

At 5.40am Byrne walked into a police station in a distressed state and admitted what he had done.

Byrne told them: “My head is going round and round. I attacked a young girl.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.