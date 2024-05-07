Dundee man who watched ‘bad things’ given unpaid work

A young Dundee man who told the police he had watched “bad things” after being caught with hundreds of child abuse images has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Tommy Craig, 22, freely admitted to officers who later arrested him he had downloaded vile material.

Prosecutor Lee Corr told Dundee Sheriff Court previously: “The accused contacted Police Scotland to say he was watching child pornography and using it as a coping mechanism.

“He openly stated to officers ‘I have watched bad things – child porn.

“It isn’t that bad, it’s like teenagers and that. I feel like I belong in a mental institute.’

“He provided a pass code for his phone to be searched.”

Several hundred images were found.

Alternatives to custody

Craig, of Broughty Ferry Road, pled guilty to downloading child abuse images between August 28 and December 23 2022.

He returned to the dock for sentencing following the preparation of social work reports.

Defence solicitor Mike Short said his client had endured a traumatic childhood.

He said Craig himself had sought help in relation to his offending.

Sheriff Paul Brown said: “You have tendered a plea of guilty to a serious offence.

“I have to look, given the nature of this offence, at a custodial sentence.

“I have to look at your age and the fact you have pled guilty which means there would be a reduction to any sentence imposed.

“I am told by the social workers that there are appropriate alternatives to custody.

“As a matter of law I am obliged to give you the benefit of those alternatives.”

Sentence

Craig was placed on a three-year community payback order comprising of supervision and 200 hours of unpaid work.

A conduct requirement restricting Craig’s access to the internet and possessing multiple devices was also imposed.

Craig must also engage with the Tay Project rehabilitation scheme for sex offenders.

It is likely Craig will be made subject to the Sex Offenders Register for three years but Sheriff Brown said he could not make a final determination.

