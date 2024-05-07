Dundee man who watched ‘bad things’ given unpaid work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man who watched ‘bad things’ given unpaid work

A sheriff outlined why there are alternatives to custody for paedophile Tommy Craig, 22.

By Ciaran Shanks
Tommy Craig.

A young Dundee man who told the police he had watched “bad things” after being caught with hundreds of child abuse images has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Tommy Craig, 22,  freely admitted to officers who later arrested him he had downloaded vile material.

Prosecutor Lee Corr told Dundee Sheriff Court previously: “The accused contacted Police Scotland to say he was watching child pornography and using it as a coping mechanism.

“He openly stated to officers ‘I have watched bad things – child porn.

“It isn’t that bad, it’s like teenagers and that. I feel like I belong in a mental institute.’

“He provided a pass code for his phone to be searched.”

Several hundred images were found.

Alternatives to custody

Craig, of Broughty Ferry Road, pled guilty to downloading child abuse images between August 28 and December 23 2022.

He returned to the dock for sentencing following the preparation of social work reports.

Defence solicitor Mike Short said his client had endured a traumatic childhood.

He said Craig himself had sought help in relation to his offending.

Sheriff Paul Brown said: “You have tendered a plea of guilty to a serious offence.

“I have to look, given the nature of this offence, at a custodial sentence.

I have to look at your age and the fact you have pled guilty which means there would be a reduction to any sentence imposed.

“I am told by the social workers that there are appropriate alternatives to custody.

“As a matter of law I am obliged to give you the benefit of those alternatives.”

Sentence

Craig was placed on a three-year community payback order comprising of supervision and 200 hours of unpaid work.

A conduct requirement restricting Craig’s access to the internet and possessing multiple devices was also imposed.

Craig must also engage with the Tay Project rehabilitation scheme for sex offenders.

It is likely Craig will be made subject to the Sex Offenders Register for three years but Sheriff Brown said he could not make a final determination.

