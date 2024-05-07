Xplore Dundee scraps monthly direct debits after some customers get a year’s free bus travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Xplore Dundee scraps monthly direct debits after some customers get a year’s free bus travel

Payments had not been taken from some passengers' accounts since last summer.

By Kieran Webster
An Xplore bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore has scrapped its direct debits. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Xplore Dundee has scrapped direct debits for monthly tickets after some customers received nearly a year’s free bus travel.

Passengers were previously able to pay £52 a month for an unlimited travel card.

However, an issue with the company’s direct debits meant payments were not taken out of some customers’ bank accounts for nearly a year.

The firm has now moved to scrap the monthly direct debit option for tickets, with the closest option now a four-weekly ticket on the app or from the travel shop.

One customer, who did not wish to be named, said payments had not been taken from his bank account since last summer.

Xplore Dundee direct debit payments ‘weren’t taken for months’

He told The Courier: “Payments were coming off fine then I noticed that the direct debits hadn’t come out my account since around June last year.

“When I spoke to Xplore they said there was an issue with taking the payments after someone left the company and they were trying to sort it with their bank, but said we should keep using our cards as normal.

“Months went by without any updates and without any payments being taken until my card stopped working at the weekend.

“The only thing they put out was a Facebook post telling us our smart cards might stop working and to contact them if they did.

“When I spoke to them again, they said they were no longer doing direct debits and that we now had to buy tickets using the app or paper tickets from the shop.”

A Xplore Dundee bus in Dundee city centre.
An Xplore bus in Dundee city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In response to the Facebook post, other customers reported that their cards had suddenly stopped working without warning, with some concerned about being able to get to and from work as a result.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Xplore Dundee was still advertising the monthly direct debit option on its website, saying it offered passengers “best value” – but the firm says this is due to be removed.

The customer added: “They haven’t kept us updated and now the only option is a more expensive ticket.

Xplore Dundee direct debits scrapped due to ‘issues with legacy system’

“It also means you might have to pay twice in one pay run, rather than every month after you’ve been paid.

“Obviously no one is going to complain about getting free bus travel for several months but they should really have been more upfront with customers.”

Xplore Dundee said the change was down to “issues with the legacy smartcard system” and that it was “sorry for any inconvenience”.

Meanwhile, Xplore Dundee has announced plans to introduce more frequent buses on the 1, 5, 5a and 22 routes from May 27.

More from Dundee

Mark Harper
Police in 'urgent' search for man, 53, missing from Dundee
Dundee dog feared stolen
Dundee pensioner, 90, left 'heartbroken' after pet dog goes missing
Tommy Craig.
Dundee man who watched 'bad things' given unpaid work
Emergency services were called to Arran Drive, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Woman, 42, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
teenager assaulted Murraygate, Dundee
Police probe attack on boy, 15, in Dundee city centre
Sara Thomson has opened her new store in Dundee
New eco shop opens in Dundee Overgate - and locals can get involved
The trio appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dundee car theft trio targeted three vehicles outside Arbroath house
The Mantuary, Dundee.
The Mantuary: Dundee city centre barber shop closes with immediate effect
Councillor Steven Rome officially opens the Broughty Ferry active travel route. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
In pictures: £18m Broughty Ferry active travel route officially opened
13
South Ward Road Lidl.
Four people charged after 'Israel protest' inside Dundee Lidl

Conversation