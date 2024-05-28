Ex-serviceman from Fife jailed for rape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-serviceman from Fife jailed for rape

Craig Marshall, who served in Iraq, subjected two women to vile abuse.

By Dave Finlay
Edinburgh High Court
Marshall was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

An ex-serviceman from Fife was jailed for six years after attacking and raping a woman and subjecting a second to repeated assaults and abuse.

Craig Marshall threatened to rape his first victim, before carrying through his vile threat  after she was pushed and fell to the floor at a house in Fife.

Marshall, 34, throttled a second woman during attacks on her at addresses in Fife, during which he placed a snake on her body.

He also subjected the woman to a car trip during which he drove at excessive speed, while drinking.

Marshall, formerly of Kirkcaldy, also threatened to reveal intimate images of the woman to others.

He denied a series of charges during an earlier trial but was convicted of five offences, including assault, rape and abusive conduct committed between March 2007 and August 2021

Judge Norman McFadyen told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “These were serious and unpleasant offences committed against women.

“They disclose an attitude of denial and victim blaming.”

Rape and assaults

The court heard Marshall began offending while still a teenager when he assaulted a woman between March 2007 and December the following year.

During the attacks he tried to punch her, grabbed her by the hair, seized her by the throat, pushed her against a wall and threatened her.

Marshall went on to carry out a sex attack on the woman in July 2010 after she fell.

He knelt on her arms, threatened to rape her and raped her.

He carried out further assaults on his second woman between July 2015 and December 2018 when she was kicked, pulled by the hair, throttled and had a knife put against her neck.

He also rubbed food on the woman’s face and pushed her out of a house.

Marshall also shouted and swore at her and subjected her to abusive remarks and threats of violence, as well as breaking phones and furniture.

In 2021 Marshall posted videos on social media in which he swore and made threats against both women.

Iraq service

Defence counsel Edward Targowski KC said during his military career Marshall served “under combat” in Iraq, which resulted in mental health problems.

Marshall was ordered to be under supervision in the community for a further three-year period, when he can be returned to prison if he breaches licence conditions.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period.

