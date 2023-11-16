7 Dundee Olympia revelations since closure of crisis-hit centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

7 Dundee Olympia revelations since closure of crisis-hit centre

Fresh problems - including a leak in the building’s glazed atrium - have proved to be a snag in the reopening plan.

By Laura Devlin
The Olympia leisure centre in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The Olympia leisure centre in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee’s beleaguered Olympia Centre has hit the headlines again in  recent days as frustration grows over delays to its reopening.

It was hoped the centre would welcome swimmers back by November after repairs of more than £6 million.

But fresh problems – including a leak in the building’s glazed atrium – have proved to be a snag in the return plans and bosses are yet to confirm when it will be ready for use.

It’s the latest instalment in the long-running saga of Dundee’s flagship leisure facility, plagued with problems since it opened in 2013.

The Olympia was forced into prolonged closure in October 2021 after urgent refurbishments were required.

And in the two years since it was shuttered, a litany of failures and concerns over the building have emerged.

The Courier takes a look at seven of the biggest Olympia revelations.

1 – £33m building deteriorating weeks after opening

Emails, uncovered through a Freedom of Information request, revealed issues which led to the long-term closure of the Olympia were raised years ago but never acted on.

Exchanges between senior staff at Dundee City Council and Leisure and Culture Dundee (L&CD) shone a light on the volume of problems at the plagued facility.

Steel frame of the new Olympia during its construction. Image: DC Thomson.

The issues included rust falling from the flume platform on to the poolside below, corroded bolts and water leaking on to electrical switchgear.

One alarming fixture failure saw a large bolt helping to hold a window in place SNAP after becoming “severely corroded”.

Despite this, the pools remained open and no major maintenance or repair work requiring its closure had been carried out since 2014 — just a year after it opened.

2 – Serious corrosion due to ‘poor maintenance’

A list of issues and defects, thought to have been supplied in February 2021, revealed more details about the state of the building.

It included the “corroding of stainless steel handrails, barriers, gates”, noting: “It has been concluded that the condition of stainless steel is a result of poor maintenance/housekeeping.

The report which highlighted poor maintenance and housekeeping.

A failure of the pool hall cameras, problems with the staff entrance door and air quality and ventilation issues were also down as “urgent” problems.

3 – ‘Catastrophic’ losses of £2m

The ongoing closure of the Olympia centre for refurbishment works has resulted in what’s been described as “catastrophic” losses for the operator.

Last year, senior executives at Leisure & Culture Dundee revealed the facility had lost more than £2 million over the previous two financial years.

Before this period, the Olympia brought in a surplus of at least £100,000, with these funds used to prop up other crucial leisure services in the city.

The facility’s financial woes led to questions over their potential knock-on effects.

4 – Dundee City Council accused of misleading public

Earlier this year the local authority was accused of misleading the public after it was confirmed they would not be pursuing the Olympia builders for compensation.

The council had previously said it would be “inappropriate to comment” on whether it was attempting to recoup compensation for the £6m repairs from builders Balfour Beatty.

But a Freedom of Information request forced them to confirm “there are no active legal cases involving Olympia Leisure Centre”.

That admission leaves local taxpayers footing the bill.

5 – Concerns of former Dundee City Council leader

Ken Guild, the leader of the local authority at the time Olympia was built, last year told The Courier he always had concerns about the site of the crisis-hit centre.

The retired councillor said the administration felt pressure to keep the new Olympia  – replacing the old one at the Waterfront – in the centre of the city, rather than a more spacious site on the outskirts.

Former Dundee City Council leader Ken Guild.  Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Guild added he was worried the East Whale Lane plot for the £33 million swimming facility was “cramped”.

The pools complex was built on the site of a former car park.

He added: “That location would not have been my first choice.”

6 – Olympia pool too short for competition

In May 2022, it was claimed the integrity of competitions held at the facility may been have been compromised as the pool was “too short”.

We reported how a “list of defects” published in May 2014 found it was short in both 25m and 50m modes.

The pool at the Olympia was found to be short in both 25m and 50m modes. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

This led to David Haig, head coach at Dundee City Aquatics, calling for competitions held at the venue to be reviewed by Scottish Swimming, amid fears they could now be invalid.

7 – Fire dampeners unchecked

Last week The Courier revealed bosses at the Olympia in Dundee neglected industry guidance on fire damper testing for eight years.

A Freedom of Information request confirmed no tests were carried out on the fire dampers at the building between its opening in June 2013 and closure in October 2021.

This is despite rules stating they should be tested by a “competent person” at least once year.

A subsequent review of the fire dampers at the Olympia identified 102 issues, which led to remedial works were then actioned by Dundee City Council.

The exact cost of the works has not been made public but a whistleblower who contacted The Courier claims it is in the region of £400,000.

