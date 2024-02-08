Six-year road ban for cocaine-driver who blocked Blairgowrie High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six-year road ban for cocaine-driver who blocked Blairgowrie High Street

Ian Hufton parked his Vauxhall Astravan at traffic lights outside Sainsbury's, causing tailbacks down the road.

By Jamie Buchan
Ian Hufton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A “lost” cocaine-driver who brought part of Blairgowrie town centre to a standstill has been give a six-year driving ban.

Ian Hufton was high on cocaine when he parked his Vauxhall Astravan at traffic lights outside Sainsbury’s, causing tailbacks down High Street.

Members of the public had to intervene to get the 51-year-old off the road.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the Yorkshireman became hostile when locals tried to stop him driving off.

Hufton, from Barnsley, appeared in the dock and admitted driving in the east Perthshire town while under the influence of drink or drugs on October 25 2021.

Cars unable to get past

Prosecutor Erika Watson said witnesses saw Hufton’s stationary vehicle in the “busy, one-way road” outside the supermarket just before 7pm.

Ian Hufton
“The vehicle had pulled up at traffic lights, which had turned green.

“There were a number of other vehicles queued up behind, unable to get past.

“A pedestrian went to the speak to the accused, who wound down his driver’s side window.

“He said he thought he was lost.”

The witness suggested Hufton move his car into a nearby parking space.

He watched the vehicle travel about 20 metres to a layby.

“The witness continued to speak with the accused,” said Ms Watson.

Blairgowrie's high street
Hufton stopped his vehicle at traffic lights outside Sainsbury’s.

“He formed the opinion that the accused was under the influence of alcohol or some other substance.

“As a result, he asked him to get out of the vehicle.

“He didn’t believe he was in a fit state to drive.”

When Hufton stepped out, the man could see he was unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.

Attempted to drive off

The court heard Hufton then got back in his car and tried to put the keys in the ignition.

“Another witness had arrived by this point and reached in to try and remove the keys from the accused,” said Ms Watson.

“Mr Hufton then becomes aggressive.

“The police were contacted and advised that the driver had refused to hand over his keys.”

Officers arrived and Hufton complied with a drug swipe.

He tested positive for 120 mics of Benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre of blood. The permitted limit is 50 mics.

Perth Sheriff Court
Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon noted Hufton had a history of driving convictions.

Since the Blairgowrie incident, he has been disqualified due to a conviction at Leeds Crown Court and was released from jail in 2022, having served nine months.

He was disqualified for 310 weeks and fined £1,200.

