Six-year road ban for cocaine-driver who blocked Blairgowrie High Street

A “lost” cocaine-driver who brought part of Blairgowrie town centre to a standstill has been give a six-year driving ban.

Ian Hufton was high on cocaine when he parked his Vauxhall Astravan at traffic lights outside Sainsbury’s, causing tailbacks down High Street.

Members of the public had to intervene to get the 51-year-old off the road.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the Yorkshireman became hostile when locals tried to stop him driving off.

Hufton, from Barnsley, appeared in the dock and admitted driving in the east Perthshire town while under the influence of drink or drugs on October 25 2021.

Cars unable to get past

Prosecutor Erika Watson said witnesses saw Hufton’s stationary vehicle in the “busy, one-way road” outside the supermarket just before 7pm.

“The vehicle had pulled up at traffic lights, which had turned green.

“There were a number of other vehicles queued up behind, unable to get past.

“A pedestrian went to the speak to the accused, who wound down his driver’s side window.

“He said he thought he was lost.”

The witness suggested Hufton move his car into a nearby parking space.

He watched the vehicle travel about 20 metres to a layby.

“The witness continued to speak with the accused,” said Ms Watson.

“He formed the opinion that the accused was under the influence of alcohol or some other substance.

“As a result, he asked him to get out of the vehicle.

“He didn’t believe he was in a fit state to drive.”

When Hufton stepped out, the man could see he was unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.

Attempted to drive off

The court heard Hufton then got back in his car and tried to put the keys in the ignition.

“Another witness had arrived by this point and reached in to try and remove the keys from the accused,” said Ms Watson.

“Mr Hufton then becomes aggressive.

“The police were contacted and advised that the driver had refused to hand over his keys.”

Officers arrived and Hufton complied with a drug swipe.

He tested positive for 120 mics of Benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre of blood. The permitted limit is 50 mics.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon noted Hufton had a history of driving convictions.

Since the Blairgowrie incident, he has been disqualified due to a conviction at Leeds Crown Court and was released from jail in 2022, having served nine months.

He was disqualified for 310 weeks and fined £1,200.

