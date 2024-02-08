Lamb & Gardiner welcomes new partnership with KGM Motors UK

Lamb & Gardiner is pleased to be bringing KGM Motors UK, formerly known as SsangYong, to its customers in Tayside.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Lamb & Gardiner has been serving the community since 1897, offering a wide range of quality vehicles to customers throughout Tayside and further afield.

The long-established business has specialised in Ford for over 100 years and its team is excited to now add KGM to its line-up.

Bringing KGM to Coupar Angus

KGM is a South Korean manufacturer known for its competitive prices and reliability. It offers 70 years of manufacturing experience and a product range which includes compact SUVs, 4x4s, 7 seaters and pick-ups.

Bryn Park, sales manager at Lamb & Gardiner, said: “Our focus has always been to provide a valuable service to our customers and the local community. We offer a wide range of good quality cars and commercial vehicles at competitive prices, ensuring value for money.

“We are excited to announce our new partnership with KGM.”

Customers can check out the KGM line-up at the Lamb & Gardiner showroom, where our sales and service teams are available to discuss your options, to find the right vehicle and maintenance package that suits you.

KGM models available from Lamb & Gardiner

The KGM models available to purchase at Lamb & Gardiner include a Tivoli, Korando, Torres, Rexton and Musso.

All models come with a five year, 100,000 mile warranty as standard (with a seven year, 150,000 mile warranty available on electric models).

Head along to the showroom in Union Street, Coupar Angus to check out the KGM offering.

Find out opening times and more information about Lamb & Gardiner.