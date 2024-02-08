Litter warning after Fife hedgehog found tangled in dog poo bag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Litter warning after Fife hedgehog found tangled in dog poo bag

The animal was also covered in ticks.

By Kieran Webster
The hedgehog was tangled in a dog poo bag and covered in ticks.
The hedgehog was caught in a dog poo bag and covered in ticks. Image: Victoria Hedgehog Hospital.

A Fife rescue centre has issued a litter warning after a hedgehog was found tangled in a dog poo bag.

Forth Hedgehog Hospital in Rosyth was handed the poorly hedgehog tangled in a bag and covered in ticks on Wednesday.

The animal was also found to be very thin but has since received treatment and is in recovery.

A second hedgehog was also taken to the centre but was found to be in better shape.

Tangled hedgehog was ‘in trouble’

Forth Hedgehog Hospital said in a Facebook post: “This poor girl that came into me just a couple of hours ago was tangled in this dog poo bag (luckily empty!).

“But not good for this hog.

“Who knows how long she’s been dragging it along tangled around her body. She’s very thin so could have been a while.

The hedgehog covered in ticks.
The hedgehog was covered in ticks. Image: Forth Hedgehog Hospital

“Luckily a lady found her and handed her to another lady on the street who very kindly brought her to me.

“I had to carefully cut her free. She is also covered in ticks!

“She was out during the day so is in trouble.

“She’s had an injection of special fluids and is now cosy in a brooder. I’ll remove the ticks a few at a time so as not to stress her out.”

The bag tangled around the hedgehog.
The bag was wrapped tightly around the hog. Image: Forth Hedgehog Hospital

The post added: “Please don’t litter. We are a very lucky council in that there are various bins everywhere so there’s no need for it.

“Litter can kill or injure wildlife as well as looking so unsightly in our community and be unhealthy for our environment.”

The rescue centre previously issued a warning over the use of garden strimmers after a hedgehog died from “catastrophic injuries”.

