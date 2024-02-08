Litter warning after Fife hedgehog found tangled in dog poo bag

A Fife rescue centre has issued a litter warning after a hedgehog was found tangled in a dog poo bag.

Forth Hedgehog Hospital in Rosyth was handed the poorly hedgehog tangled in a bag and covered in ticks on Wednesday.

The animal was also found to be very thin but has since received treatment and is in recovery.

A second hedgehog was also taken to the centre but was found to be in better shape.

Tangled hedgehog was ‘in trouble’

Forth Hedgehog Hospital said in a Facebook post: “This poor girl that came into me just a couple of hours ago was tangled in this dog poo bag (luckily empty!).

“But not good for this hog.

“Who knows how long she’s been dragging it along tangled around her body. She’s very thin so could have been a while.

“Luckily a lady found her and handed her to another lady on the street who very kindly brought her to me.

“I had to carefully cut her free. She is also covered in ticks!

“She was out during the day so is in trouble.

“She’s had an injection of special fluids and is now cosy in a brooder. I’ll remove the ticks a few at a time so as not to stress her out.”

The post added: “Please don’t litter. We are a very lucky council in that there are various bins everywhere so there’s no need for it.

“Litter can kill or injure wildlife as well as looking so unsightly in our community and be unhealthy for our environment.”

The rescue centre previously issued a warning over the use of garden strimmers after a hedgehog died from “catastrophic injuries”.