Fife charity’s strimmer warning after hedgehog suffers ‘catastrophic injuries’

The animal died just weeks after being nursed back to health.

By Neil Henderson
Nadia Al-Dujalli founder of Forth Hedgehog Hospital in Rosyth and the dead hedgehog
Nadia Al-Dujalli from Forth Hedgehog Hospital and the hedgehog's injury. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson/Forth Hedgehog Hospital

A Fife charity is urging locals to be careful using garden strimmers after a hedgehog died from “catastrophic injuries” – just a fortnight after being released back into the wild.

The animal was found in a public park in Rosyth on Thursday with part of its lower jaw missing.

It was discovered just yards from Forth Hedgehog Hospital, where it had been nurtured back to health two weeks earlier.

Nadia Al-Dujalli, who runs the hospital, says she is distraught over the death.

The dead hedgehog which lost part of its jaw
The dead hedgehog had lost part of its lower jaw. Image: Forth Hedgehog Hospital.

She told The Courier: “I’m totally gutted by the loss of yet another hedgehog.

“The horrendous wounds are almost certainly inflicted by a strimmer and the animal would have been in excruciating pain for some time before it died.

“I microchip all hedgehogs that we return to the wild so I know this one was brought back to health and released by us only two weeks ago.

“It’s heartbreaking to then see it suffer and it is the worst part of what we do.”

Strimmer plea after ‘really shocking’ hedgehog injuries

Nadia, who runs the hospital from her Rosyth home, took in and cared for 238 injured hedgehogs in 2022 – many of which had suffered similar injuries.

She said: “Many suffer cuts across their backs which struggle to heal.

“With that amount of scar tissue, hedgehogs can’t roll up into a ball for protection.

“Some of the injuries we see on hogs brought to us are really shocking.”

With hedgehog numbers on the decline, Nadia is urging anyone using a strimmer or cutting grass to check for wildlife before they start.

Nadia in the hedgehog hospital
Nadia started Forth Hedgehog Hospital in 2014. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.
Apple - one of 22 injured hedgehogs currently being cared for at Forth Hedgehog Hospital
Apple, one of 22 injured hedgehogs currently being cared for at Forth Hedgehog Hospital in Rosyth. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.

She added: “We fully accept the areas need to be maintained, but what we need is for people using strimmers to check area for hedgehogs and other wildlife before they start to cut an area.

“As our landscape gets more and more urbanised, it means there are fewer places for animals such as hedgehogs to live and thrive.

“We are not asking people to have overgrown gardens but to maybe dedicate a small area to wildlife.

“It doesn’t even need to be visible, as it can be behind a shed or a garage.

“It’s just somewhere that a hedgehog can be safe.”

Nadia worked for the Scottish SPCA for five years before setting up the hospital – which is funded entirely by donations and fundraising – in 2014.

