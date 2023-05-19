Dunfermline boss James McPake takes pride in SFWA recognition and hails fellow nominees

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake has praised the “full football club” after he was nominated for another manager award.

The Dunfermline boss was among the four contenders for the PFA Scotland manager of the year award and is now in with a chance of being the Scottish Football Writers’ Association’s pick.

Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou won the PFA Scotland accolade and is also nominated for the SFWA equivalent, along with St Mirren’s Stephen Robinson and Barry Robson, despite the latter only being in charge of Aberdeen since February.

🟢 Ange Postecoglou

🔴 Barry Robson

⚫ Stephen Robinson

⚪ James McPake The shortlist for the William Hill SFWA Manager of the Year Award has been revealed.https://t.co/Ql7jmCwfmR — Scottish Football Writers Association (@scottishfwa) May 19, 2023

McPake won three manager of the month awards and the sponsor’s annual award as he led Dunfermline through a record-breaking season.

James McPake says nomination for ‘full club’

The Pars boss was delighted to be named alongside such “fantastic” nominees.

“These things are important, I’ve never had it before,” he said.

“I think think it’s a real testament to the full football club. It’s not just for me, and I genuinely do mean that.

“Without the board, without the staff and certainly without the players, I wouldn’t be recognised for anything. I’d probably still be sitting in the house – in my bed potentially!

“Three fantastic other candidates as well. Ange Postecoglou’s record in Scottish football speaks for itself and the humility of the man as well.

“Stephen Robinson has done a fantastic job with St Mirren and, to be fair to Barry (Robson), I know he’s not been in for the full season, but what a job he’s done.”

McPake singled out Robson, who was recently given the job permanently at Pittodrie after a successful spell as interim boss.

The pair came up against each other when coaching their respective under-18s sides and shared a Uefa Pro Licence course.

“He’s had a far better playing career than me but to go into that club and take over at that club – what a job he’s done, genuinely.

“Just to be mentioned with those names gives me a lot of pride, but I think it’s recognition for the full football club.”