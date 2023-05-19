Dunfermline boss James McPake takes pride in SFWA recognition and hails fellow nominees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline boss James McPake takes pride in SFWA recognition and hails fellow nominees

The Pars manager praised the 'full club' after more recognition for his club's record-breaking season.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake has been nominated for the SFWA manager of the year award. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake has praised the “full football club” after he was nominated for another manager award.

The Dunfermline boss was among the four contenders for the PFA Scotland manager of the year award and is now in with a chance of being the Scottish Football Writers’ Association’s pick.

Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou won the PFA Scotland accolade and is also nominated for the SFWA equivalent, along with St Mirren’s Stephen Robinson and Barry Robson, despite the latter only being in charge of Aberdeen since February.

McPake won three manager of the month awards and the sponsor’s annual award as he led Dunfermline through a record-breaking season.

James McPake says nomination for ‘full club’

The Pars boss was delighted to be named alongside such “fantastic” nominees.

“These things are important, I’ve never had it before,” he said.

“I think think it’s a real testament to the full football club. It’s not just for me, and I genuinely do mean that.

James McPake, who led Dunfermline to the League One title. Image: Craig Brown.
“Without the board, without the staff and certainly without the players, I wouldn’t be recognised for anything. I’d probably still be sitting in the house – in my bed potentially!

“Three fantastic other candidates as well. Ange Postecoglou’s record in Scottish football speaks for itself and the humility of the man as well.

“Stephen Robinson has done a fantastic job with St Mirren and, to be fair to Barry (Robson), I know he’s not been in for the full season, but what a job he’s done.”

McPake singled out Robson, who was recently given the job permanently at Pittodrie after a successful spell as interim boss.

Barry Robson, who is also among the four SFWA manager of the year nominees. Image: SNS.
The pair came up against each other when coaching their respective under-18s sides and shared a Uefa Pro Licence course.

“He’s had a far better playing career than me but to go into that club and take over at that club – what a job he’s done, genuinely.

“Just to be mentioned with those names gives me a lot of pride, but I think it’s recognition for the full football club.”

