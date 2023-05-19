Richard Walker: Former Dundee accountancy firm founder dies aged 85

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Walker: Former Dundee accountancy firm founder dies aged 85

By Chris Ferguson
Retired Dundee businessman and founding partner of Walker Dunnett & Co, Richard (Dick) Walker, has died aged 85.

He was born on December 26 1937, the eldest child to an accountant William Walker and his wife Eileen of Forthill Road, Broughty Ferry, and was brother to Ruth, the late Hazel, and Louise.

In his early years, Richard attended Grove Primary School and then, from the age of 13, attended Strathallan School. During this time there, he won prizes in English, French, Latin and history and was school dux in his final year.

Richard went on to study history and political economy at St Andrews University, gaining an MA in 1958. He also received the Blair Memorial Prize in political economy.

Qualifications

After graduating, he worked as an apprentice with JR Gellatly of Miller McIntyre & Gellatly in Dundee and qualified as a chartered accountant with ICAS.

He then had a couple of jobs in Scotland, before moving to Dublin in 1964 with PA Management Consultants Ltd.

It was while he was in Dublin he met his wife Nancy Shiels, who worked as a sister in the accident and emergency department at the Royal City of Dublin Hospitall.

In 1965 Richard moved to Montreal, Canada, to further his career and worked with Price Waterhouse then for Dosco Steel Ltd and, latterly, Canadian Marconi in the avionics division.

The couple married in Montreal, Canada, in 1966 and went on to have three sons, James, Robert and Andrew.

Richard and Nancy Walker on their wedding day.
Richard returned to Scotland in 1971 to work briefly in Ayr before moving to Dundee to set up his professional practice in November 1972. At the same time, Richard was appointed secretary and director of Francis Stevenson & Sons Ltd, a post he held until 1983.

The firm flourished over the years and in 1984 the business moved into offices located at 29 Commercial Street.

In 1985, Roger Dunnett joined as partner and the name changed to Walker Dunnett & Co. Since then, the company has expanded further to incorporate another office in High Street in Carnoustie.

Succession

Richard worked with Walker Dunnett & Co full time until 2001 and then part time until 2013. He particularly enjoyed his work within the financial services division. He was delighted that his youngest son, Andrew, who became partner in 2001, was able to continue its success.

Over the years, he held many posts including secretary of Dundee Business Club, treasurer and secretary of Tayside Association for the Deaf, as well as treasurer and secretary of Dundee Age Concern where he was instrumental in helping fundraise for the building of the Five Ways Club.

In his spare time, he was a keen sportsman playing golf at Panmure Golf Club since 1958 as well as a member of Dundee Angling Club since 1988.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, sons James, Robert and Andrew along with his seven grandchildren.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

