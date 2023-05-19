Richard Walker: Former Dundee accountancy firm founder dies aged 85

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Retired Dundee businessman and founding partner of Walker Dunnett & Co, Richard (Dick) Walker, has died aged 85.

He was born on December 26 1937, the eldest child to an accountant William Walker and his wife Eileen of Forthill Road, Broughty Ferry, and was brother to Ruth, the late Hazel, and Louise.

In his early years, Richard attended Grove Primary School and then, from the age of 13, attended Strathallan School. During this time there, he won prizes in English, French, Latin and history and was school dux in his final year.

Richard went on to study history and political economy at St Andrews University, gaining an MA in 1958. He also received the Blair Memorial Prize in political economy.

Qualifications

After graduating, he worked as an apprentice with JR Gellatly of Miller McIntyre & Gellatly in Dundee and qualified as a chartered accountant with ICAS.

He then had a couple of jobs in Scotland, before moving to Dublin in 1964 with PA Management Consultants Ltd.

It was while he was in Dublin he met his wife Nancy Shiels, who worked as a sister in the accident and emergency department at the Royal City of Dublin Hospitall.

In 1965 Richard moved to Montreal, Canada, to further his career and worked with Price Waterhouse then for Dosco Steel Ltd and, latterly, Canadian Marconi in the avionics division.

The couple married in Montreal, Canada, in 1966 and went on to have three sons, James, Robert and Andrew.

Richard returned to Scotland in 1971 to work briefly in Ayr before moving to Dundee to set up his professional practice in November 1972. At the same time, Richard was appointed secretary and director of Francis Stevenson & Sons Ltd, a post he held until 1983.

The firm flourished over the years and in 1984 the business moved into offices located at 29 Commercial Street.

In 1985, Roger Dunnett joined as partner and the name changed to Walker Dunnett & Co. Since then, the company has expanded further to incorporate another office in High Street in Carnoustie.

Succession

Richard worked with Walker Dunnett & Co full time until 2001 and then part time until 2013. He particularly enjoyed his work within the financial services division. He was delighted that his youngest son, Andrew, who became partner in 2001, was able to continue its success.

Over the years, he held many posts including secretary of Dundee Business Club, treasurer and secretary of Tayside Association for the Deaf, as well as treasurer and secretary of Dundee Age Concern where he was instrumental in helping fundraise for the building of the Five Ways Club.

In his spare time, he was a keen sportsman playing golf at Panmure Golf Club since 1958 as well as a member of Dundee Angling Club since 1988.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, sons James, Robert and Andrew along with his seven grandchildren.

