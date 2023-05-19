Daytime speed limit on M90 in Fife raised after drivers branded 30mph restriction ‘dangerous’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A daytime speed limit on part of the M90 in Fife is being increased just days after drivers complained it was “dangerous”.

A 30mph limit has been in place since May 7 for upgrades to the central reservation between Dunfermline and Kelty.

Despite the works only taking place during the night, the limit has been enforced 24 hours a day.

It has led to criticism from some drivers who said it was an “accident waiting to happen” – as certain motorists were sticking to the reduced limit, while others travelled at the normal 70mph.

There were calls for the limit to be returned to normal levels during the day, when no workers are present.

Now road maintenance firm Amey says the limit has been raised 50mph during the day for the next phase of the work – though it has not been confirmed whether the move is in direct response to the complaints.

The limit will remain at 30mph between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night until July 14.

'This is so dangerous'

The criticism came after police warned motorists on Facebook to stick to the 30mph limit as it was enforceable even when no work was being done.

Responding to the police post, one driver wrote: “This is so dangerous and is an accident waiting to happen.

“Some people are slowing to 30 as others are hurtling past at 70 – whilst others are rapidly braking to avoid collisions on both lanes.”

Another motorist said: “I dropped to the required 30 along with some others and it is the most unsettling thing I have had to do as others, including lorries, were up my back end in the blink of an eye.

“I witnessed a few close calls ”

Other drivers asked for the 30mph signs to be covered up during the day.

‘A number of drivers’ stopped for speeding

The Police Scotland post said: “Just a reminder that the 30mph signs on the M90 between Dunfermline and Kelty in both directions are enforceable.

“It protects the workforce and drivers as repairs are carried out.

“Fife road policing have already stopped a number of drivers for speeding.”

In an update on Friday, an Amey spokesperson said: “As we move into the next phase of the works programme, a temporary speed limit of 50mph will now apply outwith working hours on the site between 6.30am and 7.30pm.

“This reduced speed limit is required due to temporary barriers with a lower level of containment than the permanent installation being in place, to protect the works area during the daytime.

“To ensure worker safety, a temporary 30mph speed restriction will still apply during site working hours overnight between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

“We would urge drivers to follow the speed restrictions and be respectful of other road users, and thank them for their patience whilst these essential works are progressed.”