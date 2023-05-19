Daytime speed limit on M90 in Fife raised after drivers branded 30mph restriction ‘dangerous’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daytime speed limit on M90 in Fife raised after drivers branded 30mph restriction ‘dangerous’

A lower limit has been enforced 24 hours a day despite roadworks only taking place overnight.

By Poppy Watson
The 30mph limit on the M90 near Dunfermline is being raised during the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A daytime speed limit on part of the M90 in Fife is being increased just days after drivers complained it was “dangerous”.

A 30mph limit has been in place since May 7 for upgrades to the central reservation between Dunfermline and Kelty.

Despite the works only taking place during the night, the limit has been enforced 24 hours a day.

It has led to criticism from some drivers who said it was an “accident waiting to happen” – as certain motorists were sticking to the reduced limit, while others travelled at the normal 70mph.

There were calls for the limit to be returned to normal levels during the day, when no workers are present.

Now road maintenance firm Amey says the limit has been raised 50mph during the day for the next phase of the work – though it has not been confirmed whether the move is in direct response to the complaints.

The limit will remain at 30mph between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night until July 14.

‘This is so dangerous’

The criticism came after police warned motorists on Facebook to stick to the 30mph limit as it was enforceable even when no work was being done.

Responding to the police post, one driver wrote: “This is so dangerous and is an accident waiting to happen.

“Some people are slowing to 30 as others are hurtling past at 70 – whilst others are rapidly braking to avoid collisions on both lanes.”

Overnight works are being carried out on the central reservation. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Another motorist said: “I dropped to the required 30 along with some others and it is the most unsettling thing I have had to do as others, including lorries, were up my back end in the blink of an eye.

“I witnessed a few close calls ”

Other drivers asked for the 30mph signs to be covered up during the day.

‘A number of drivers’ stopped for speeding

The Police Scotland post said: “Just a reminder that the 30mph signs on the M90 between Dunfermline and Kelty in both directions are enforceable.

“It protects the workforce and drivers as repairs are carried out.

“Fife road policing have already stopped a number of drivers for speeding.”

In an update on Friday, an Amey spokesperson said: “As we move into the next phase of the works programme, a temporary speed limit of 50mph will now apply outwith working hours on the site between 6.30am and 7.30pm.

“This reduced speed limit is required due to temporary barriers with a lower level of containment than the permanent installation being in place, to protect the works area during the daytime.

“To ensure worker safety, a temporary 30mph speed restriction will still apply during site working hours overnight between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

“We would urge drivers to follow the speed restrictions and be respectful of other road users, and thank them for their patience whilst these essential works are progressed.”

