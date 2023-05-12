Dunfermline quarterly report card: James McPake’s side smash records after clinching League One title

It’s all well and good being league favourites, you still have to follow through.

Falkirk being on the verge of a fifth season in League One is a stark example of how difficult the burden can be.

Last summer, many would have tipped the Pars for the title, but few – if any – were predicting a cakewalk.

That’s exactly what happened as James McPake’s side finished the season unbeaten in 24 league matches – wrapping up the title by April.

With that done, they used smashing records as motivation.

Courier Sport assesses Dunfermline’s’ final quarter of the season.

Form

The Pars took a giant step towards the title with a 2-0 win over Falkirk at the start of March – marking the end of the third quarter of the season.

Since then they have been unbeaten.

After sealing top dog status with a rousing win over Queen of the South at the end of April, they have broken record after record.

A record breaking season for #DAFC 🏁 ·Full home league season unbeaten

·Fewest away league matches lost

·Fewest League Defeats

·Fewest goals conceded

·Shut-out record broken

·Record consecutive league games undefeated Read More ➡️ https://t.co/xfeWAhtUn8 pic.twitter.com/5Iua5ZQAHO — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) May 9, 2023

Grade: A+

Star man

Two Pars players were named among the player of the year nominees, four were named among the team of the year, but neither included the form player of the last few months: Craig Wighton.

The striker recovered from an operation early in the season, without a goal to his name, and went on to notch 11 goals in his next 19 games.

He finished the season with eight goals in eight games, was named the player of the month for April and became the first player since Kevin Nisbet to score 20 goals for the Pars.

Grade: A+

Manager

McPake has overseen a fantastic run to finish the season, though he constantly stresses that hard work is behind his team’s efforts, on and off the park.

The Pars manager has been recognised for his impressive work with the League One Manager of the Season award.

Grade: A+

Conclusion

It would have been easy for Dunfermline to drop-off after the league was effectively won – and even easier when it was officially sealed – but the Pars were relentless until the final day.

Overall grade: A+