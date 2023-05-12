Dunfermline quarterly report card: James McPake’s side smash records after clinching League One title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline quarterly report card: James McPake’s side smash records after clinching League One title

The Pars ended the season with just one defeat in 36 league matches to secure their return to the Championship.

James McPake led Dunfermline to the League One title. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
By Craig Cairns

It’s all well and good being league favourites, you still have to follow through.

Falkirk being on the verge of a fifth season in League One is a stark example of how difficult the burden can be.

Last summer, many would have tipped the Pars for the title, but few – if any – were predicting a cakewalk.

That’s exactly what happened as James McPake’s side finished the season unbeaten in 24 league matches – wrapping up the title by April.

The Pars fans celebrate the League One title win. Image: SNS.

With that done, they used smashing records as motivation.

Courier Sport assesses Dunfermline’s’ final quarter of the season.

Form

The Pars took a giant step towards the title with a 2-0 win over Falkirk at the start of March – marking the end of the third quarter of the season.

Since then they have been unbeaten.

After sealing top dog status with a rousing win over Queen of the South at the end of April, they have broken record after record.

Grade: A+

Star man

Two Pars players were named among the player of the year nominees, four were named among the team of the year, but neither included the form player of the last few months: Craig Wighton.

The striker recovered from an operation early in the season, without a goal to his name, and went on to notch 11 goals in his next 19 games.

Craig Wighton scored his 20th goal of the season versus Alloa. Image: Craig Brown.

He finished the season with eight goals in eight games, was named the player of the month for April and became the first player since Kevin Nisbet to score 20 goals for the Pars.

Grade: A+

Manager

McPake has overseen a fantastic run to finish the season, though he constantly stresses that hard work is behind his team’s efforts, on and off the park.

Kyle Benedictus and James McPake after the Pars won the league title. Image: SNS.

The Pars manager has been recognised for his impressive work with the League One Manager of the Season award.

Grade: A+

Conclusion

It would have been easy for Dunfermline to drop-off after the league was effectively won – and even easier when it was officially sealed – but the Pars were relentless until the final day.

Overall grade: A+

