Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus named League One player of the year

Kyle Benedictus has been named League One’s best player after a vote by his fellow professionals.

The 31-year-old centre-back joined Dunfermline from Fife rivals Raith Rovers last summer and went on to captain the side to the third-tier title – and a return to the Championship.

Benedictus fought off competition from team-mate Matty Todd and strikers Calum Gallagher and Ruari Paton of Airdrie and Queen of the South, respectively.

The award comes after Benedictus and Todd were two of four Dunfermline stars to make the PFA Scotland team of the season.

Earlier in the week, Pars striker Craig Wighton was named League One player of the month for April, days after scoring his 20th goal of the season.