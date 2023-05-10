RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee have NEVER had to make more crucial appointment than replacing Gary Bowyer

Deciding to change managers at any time is a huge gamble but never has that been more the case than Dundee parting company with Gary Bowyer.

From Gary’s point of view, he’s fulfilled his remit.

Nobody will remember the points total or how hard they made it for themselves.

Dundee are a Premiership team again, which is all that matters.

I really like him and, as I say, he’s got the job done.

Now it’s over to John Nelms and Gordon Strachan to make the most important Dens Park appointment I can think of.

They need to have a clear vision and they need to hire the right man.

Let’s not be kidded about the scale of the task confronting Gary’s successor.

There’s a lot of work.

Dundee are a yo-yo team these days.

To prevent another down swiftly following the latest up, they’ll need a squad of 20 to 22 Premiership standard players.

Let’s hope they’re already a long way down the line as far as new contracts for some of the current squad of concerned.

But I reckon we’ll see the new signings total reach double figures over the next couple of months.

That’s far more than would be ideal for a promoted team.

Gordon Strachan and the new manager signing from the same hymn sheet is absolutely crucial.

Making a quick appointment would be good but making the right appointment could define the next era for Dundee.

There’s a real sense of satisfaction at getting the job done at Arbroath.

Last season was a fairy tale but this season has been about digging in and keeping the club in the league.

There’s already a clear vision of the areas we need to improve upon next year and keeping well away from the bottom of the table will be the goal.

One look at the play-off results the other night tells you how important it was to avoid them!

Arbroath 0 – 0 Hamilton Accies – Dick Campbell Post Match Interview Another very honest interview from our Manager Dick Campbell who expects a very busy summer recruitment drive.https://t.co/5lgIalpGyC — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) May 6, 2023

The 40th anniversary of Aberdeen’s European Cup Winners Cup triumph doesn’t make those of us who can remember it feel any younger, that’s for sure.

I think I watched it on my gran’s old tele.

Unless you’re an Aberdeen fan, you certainly wouldn’t describe it as a classic game but the passing of time and the way football has changed since Gothenburg just adds to the scale of the achievement.

Beating Real Madrid in a European final is as good as it gets.

Will we ever see a provincial team have a good run in Europe?

I’m enough of an optimist as far as the players who are coming through in Scotland to not rule it out for the likes of Aberdeen and Hearts.

Congratulations to Celtic.

It’s never really been in doubt that they would be champions from the moment they hit the top of the table.

The best word to describe Ange Postecoglou’s side is ‘relentless’.

He’ll want to make his mark in the Champions League next season, as well as picking up more domestic trophies.

But the bad news for the rest is he and his team seem to have plenty of hunger and energy left in them to do just that.