Political pressure intensifying on RNLI over Arbroath station downgrade decision

The growing anger around a plan to remove Arbroath's all-weather lifeboat comes as RNLI bosses are due at the town station to explain rationale to volunteers.

By Graham Brown
A storm has engulfed the RNLI since bosses revealed the local lifesaving review decision. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A storm has engulfed the RNLI since bosses revealed the local lifesaving review decision. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Cross-party political pressure is mounting on the RNLI over the row around Arbroath’s all-weather lifesaving capability being axed.

North East Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden has added his voice to a call for answers over the organisation’s review decision.

It will see the Angus town miss out on a promised £2.5 million Shannon-class all-weather boat.

The RNLI plans to station an inshore Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable there, reversing a nine-year pledge to equip Arbroath with the state-of-the-art ALB.

Multi-million fund questions

Mr Golden says it is crucial RNLI chiefs come to Angus to explain the review rationale to townsfolk.

He is urging them to take up a standing invitation from The Courier to attend a public meeting in the town’s Webster Theatre

Last week, the charity snubbed the offer of a public platform to explain the thinking behind the review.

RNLI protest meeting at Meadowbank Inn, Arbroath.
Locals packed the Meadowbank Inn to register their unhappiness over the RNLI decision. Image: Paul Reid

The politician has demanded answers over millions of pounds sitting in a reserved fund for Arbroath RNLI.

The area’s SNP MSP and MP have already vowed to challenge the bombshell move.

Mr Golden’s support comes on the eve of Angus councillors considering an emergency motion on the issue.

And it’s ahead of a planned visit by the RNLI’s head of Scottish operations to Arbroath lifeboat station on Wednesday to explain the review outcome to crew members.

Planned cover of a Shannon-class at Broughty Ferry and an Atlantic 85 in Arbroath will deliver more effective lifesaving cover in the area, the RNLI says.

‘Vital work’

In a letter to bosses at the Poole-based organisation, Mr Golden said: “Firstly, can I commend the RNLI and the vital work you do in saving lives at sea.

“There will not be many areas in the UK that feel the impact of your work more so than the north east of Scotland and the communities I represent up and down its coast.

“Arbroath is one of these communities and has an endearing connection to the sea.

Maurice Golden joins condemnation of Arbroath RNLI downgrade decision.
North East MSP Maurice Golden has written to RNLI chiefs. Image: Richard Gardner/Shutterstock.

“But it has also felt tragedy at its hands, which may explain the level of community support towards Arbroath’s lifeboat provision.

“This support is represented in the level of donations and legacies that have been made for the future funding of an all-weather lifeboat construction.

“I note from your 2021 annual accounts that the value of this restricted fund was £2.4 million, and I understand the up to date figure to be significantly higher.

A Shannon-class lifeboat
Arbroath was due to receive a Shannon-class ALB under a previous coastal review commitment. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

“I am sure the RNLI is well aware of the outpouring of disappointment within the community regarding the decision to downgrade Arbroath’s all-weather lifeboat to an inshore station.

“Given this, will you take up the offer to meet with the local community to discuss the rationale for this decision and would you provide an update to myself or to the community as to what the current status and future plans are for the Arbroath all-weather lifeboat construction fund?”

Council motion

Arbroath Independent councillor Lois Speed will put an emergency motion before the authority’s full meeting on Thursday.

“The RNLI decision has come as a huge blow to the community,” she said.

“I will be seeking the support of all my council colleagues to stand in solidarity with the brave and dedicated local volunteers.

“I hope to receive unanimous backing for a call to the RNLI to urgently reconsider its decision.”

Defiant Fife SNP MP claims party ‘plot’ to oust him has backfired

