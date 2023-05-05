Heroes and heartache – the history of Arbroath lifeboat station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Heroes and heartache – the history of Arbroath lifeboat station

The Angus town is home to one of the oldest stations in Scotland and over the years its crews have been honoured with seven awards for gallantry. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The crew on the Robert Lindsay in 1950. Image: Arbroath RNLI/Paul Reid.
The crew on the Robert Lindsay in 1950. Image: Arbroath RNLI/Paul Reid.

The story of Arbroath’s lifeboat station has heroism running through it like the lettering in a stick of rock.

The Angus town is home to one of the oldest stations in Scotland and over the years its crews have been honoured with seven awards for gallantry.

The RNLI’s decision to downgrade the East Grimsby station following a lifesaving review will mark a fresh chapter in its 220-year history.

The many chapters in the tale of Arbroath lifeboat station are filled with both triumph and tragedy.

Crew members with the John and William Mudie lifeboat, which entered service in 1932. Image: Paul Reid.
The John and William Mudie lifeboat entered service in 1932. Image: Arbroath RNLI/Paul Reid.

Fishing boats were the main casualties of offshore tragedies as most coastal villages had their own fleets and, with trade expanding in the 18th and 19th centuries, large numbers of vessels were being wrecked.

More than 70 vessels were wrecked in the great storm of 1799, including 27 off Arbroath.

In 1800 the whole of the fishing fleet from the Moray Firth was storm-driven down the east coast and only by miracle did many survivors make Arbroath harbour and safety.

A captain from 1866 was among historical images in the Arbroath RNLI archive. Image: Paul Reid.
A captain from 1866 was among historical images in the Arbroath RNLI archive. Image: Arbroath RNLI/Paul Reid.

The notorious Bell Rock, off the coast of Arbroath, accounted for the loss of thousands of lives alone before the construction of its famous lighthouse in 1811.

The disasters before the lighthouse was built led to the people of Arbroath raising money to buy a rowing boat and establish its first lifeboat station in 1803 with six crew.

The first lifeboats, which were rowed by oars, had succeeded one after the other, always fully manned and prepared to go to sea, whatever the conditions, when required.

Life and times of Arbroath lifeboat station

The RNLI was founded in 1824 but it was long after that before Arbroath joined because locally it was felt they were doing well themselves from their own resources.

Arbroath Town Council agreed to build a boatshed costing £179 in 1865.

The lifeboat was funded by an appeal to the readers of the People’s Journal newspaper.

David Swankie, second coxswain of the James Stevens, in 1905. Image: Paul Reid.
David Swankie, second coxswain of the James Stevens, in 1905. Image: Arbroath RNLI/Paul Reid.

In her book, The Story of Arbroath Lifeboat, Gillian Zealand describes a dramatic rescue from the early 20th Century.

“In 1905 the German schooner Gesine grounded at Westhaven and the lifeboat James Stevens was launched,” she says.

“The rescue of the five-man crew was carried out amid considerable danger – a fact recognised by the Kaiser, who presented silver watches, each engraved with his monogram, to the first and second coxswains and the bowman, along with £20 to be shared equally by the rest of the crew.”

Arbroath’s first fatality in service occurred when bowman Peter Swankie fell beneath the carriage when the lifeboat was being taken to the slipway to be launched on September 24 1911.

The Duchess of York at the launching ceremony of the John and William Mudie in 1932. Image: Paul Reid.
The Duchess of York at the launching ceremony in 1932. Image: Arbroath RNLI/Paul Reid.

Arbroath continued to use pulling and sailing boats until 1932 when the John and William Mudie entered service with a 35-horse power engine that allowed it to travel at seven knots.

The Duchess of York, who would later be known as the Queen Mother, named the new vessel and an ‘ABC Presents’ black and white film recorded the event.

She would go on to serve as Arbroath lifeboat until 1950.

The John and William Mudie lifeboat being hauled into the boathouse. Image: Paul Reid.
The John and William Mudie lifeboat being hauled into the boathouse. Image: Arbroath RNLI/Paul Reid.

The RNLI crew saved many lives over the years but also suffered tragedy at sea.

On February 9 1940 the Arbroath lifeboat was launched to go to the assistance of the barge Foremost 102 from Aberdeen, which was being attacked by a German aeroplane.

As the lifeboat approached the attack continued, but, through a hail of machine gun fire and bombs, the lifeboat made it alongside the barge and saved all seven crew aboard.

The crew of Arbroath Lifeboat in 1940. Image: DC Thomson.
The crew of Arbroath Lifeboat in 1940. Image: Arbroath RNLI/DC Thomson.

Coxswain William Swankie won the RNLI bronze medal.

He was also awarded the British Empire Medal for his heroic bravery in service.

Swankie retired in 1952.

Tragically, his son William would perish on one of the town’s darkest days.

Arbroath lifeboat tragedy

On October 27 1953, the station suffered a terrible tragedy when the lifeboat Robert Lindsay was lost after being struck by a huge wave close to the harbour following a search for a vessel in distress.

Cries for help were heard and the coastguard fired rocket lines at random.

Only one man survived.

The aftermath of the Arbroath lifeboat disaster in which six of the seven crew drowned. Image: DC Thomson.
The aftermath of the Arbroath lifeboat disaster in which six of the seven crew drowned. Image: DC Thomson.

Archibald Smith, of Ladyloan, managed to grasp a rope shot from the shore.

Six crew members perished including William Swankie junior.

They were David Bruce, Harry Swankie, Thomas Adams, Charles Cargill and David Cargill.

They came from the town’s fishing community and hardly a family from it was left untouched by the tragedy.

The town awoke to find the lifeboat upside down on the rocks west of the breakwater.

The Courier of October 28 1953 reported: “Arbroath was a town of sadness yesterday. Their lifeboat had met with disaster. Six men perished when some could see the welcoming lights of their homes.

“Mr Charles Smith, No 1 in the rocket brigade, said: ‘It was the worst southerly gale in 30 years. We could not get down to the edge of the water with the gear. We heard calls for help in the darkness. I fired a line in the direction of the shouts. It was a million to one shot which came off.

“‘As soon as the line was in the water I heard a shout ‘Pull in, lads, and hurry up’. We pulled the man through the harbour entrance and on to the quay. It was Archie Smith.’”

Men surround the Arbroath lifeboat, the Robert Lindsay, following the disaster. Image: DC Thomson.
Men surround the Arbroath lifeboat, the Robert Lindsay, following the disaster. Image: DC Thomson.

More than £35,000 was given to a local disaster fund and a commemorative bronze plaque was placed on the storm wall of the Fish Quay close to the light tower.

Nine years later, the plaque was transferred to the wall of the lifeboat house.

The Robert Lindsay was replaced temporarily by a lifeboat from the reserve fleet.

Howard D on rescue at Brandy Cave in 1955. Image: Paul Reid.
Howard D on rescue at Brandy Cave in 1955. Image: Arbroath RNLI/Paul Reid.

The Duke of Montrose, which was a 42-feet Watson class lifeboat, arrived in May 1958 and was named by the Duchess of Kent during a ceremony at Arbroath harbour.

Tommy Adams, son of the late Bowman Thomas Adams, who lost his life in the disaster in 1953, presented a bouquet to the Duchess of Kent during the dedication service.

A D-class inflatable lifeboat was sent to the station in 1968.

The Duke of Montrose returns to Arbroath Harbour in September 1982 for the final time. Image: Paul Reid.
The Duke of Montrose returns to Arbroath in September 1982 for the final time. Image: Arbroath RNLI/Paul Reid.

RNLB Shoreline, the 37ft 6in Rother class lifeboat stationed at Blyth from 1979, was transferred to Arbroath lifeboat station and placed on service on December 17 1982.

An extension to the lifeboat shed was completed in 1986, with boat store, crew room, toilets and an office area added.

Inchcape arrived in 1993

Modifications to the boathouse and slipway were carried out at a cost of £85,000 in order to accommodate the station’s new Mersey Class lifeboat, Inchcape, which came on station in August 1993.

The naming ceremony on April 22 1994 was attended by 400 guests while a crowd including local schoolchildren watched from various vantage points around the site.

Andrew Cubie, vice-chairman of the Scottish Executive Committee, and Committee of Management member, himself deputising for the chairman, praised the local appeal,
which had raised around £300,000, and congratulated the community for its
magnificent efforts.

The new £500,000 Mersey-class lifeboat RNLB Inchcape arrives in 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
The new £500,000 Mersey-class lifeboat RNLB Inchcape arrives in 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

A service of dedication was then conducted by the station honorary chaplain, Reverend Guy Brownlie, during which mention was made of the lifeboat disaster in 1953.

In November 1995 the Crown Estate granted approval for the extension to the slipway and planning approval followed from Angus Council in November 1996.

Work was completed the following summer.

John Blues, Neil McCabe, top, and Dennis Beattie on Inchcape in 1995. Image: DC Thomson.
John Blues, Neil McCabe (top), and Dennis Beattie on Inchcape in 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

In June 2001, Tommy Yule, Allan Russell and Peter Willis showed determination and bravery in saving the three-man crew of a yacht that struck rocks at Danger Point.

The trio, who made up the crew of the Arbroath inshore lifeboat that foggy day, were eventually presented with commendations by Lord Airlie at the town’s lifeboat shed.

Arbroath RNLI honorary secretary Stewart Fergusson explained that the lifeboat crew were taking part in an exercise when the distress call was received.

“The crew tried towing the yacht but its weight was too much,” he said.

“After a few more unsuccessful attempts to free the yacht the decision was taken to forget the boat and get its crew off.

“The lifeboat crew showed enormous courage and determination.”

Inchcape, the Arbroath lifeboat, marks the 175th anniversary of the RNLI in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.
Inchcape, the Arbroath lifeboat, marks the 175th anniversary of the RNLI in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

In 2004 the inshore craft Duncan Ferguson arrived in Arbroath and served until 2013 when it was replaced by the Robert Fergusson, which was named after the Scottish poet.

Sam Clow, Michael Marr, Peter Willis, Jack Fraser, Rod McLean and Kyle Bailey were recognised with the Marine Meritorious Service Medal following a rescue in 2021.

Crews from Arbroath and Montrose launched into near-hurricane-force winds and six-metre seas to aid the vessel at risk of going aground during Storm Arwen.

Launching the Arbroath lifeboat in calmer conditions in the noughties. Image: DC Thomson.

Arbroath has been patiently awaiting the arrival of a £2.5m Shannon-class all-weather craft to replace the current Inchcape since 2014 before the RNLI performed a U-turn.

Broughty Ferry will instead receive the all-weather craft following the outcome of a lifesaving review with an inshore Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable boat arriving in Arbroath.

The RNLI say the combination will enhance local lifesaving provision – and the plan reflects changes the organisation has seen in water use on the stretch of coastline covered by the two stations.

Arbroath RNLI have vowed to fight the decision every step of the way.

This 220-year story is far from over.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]