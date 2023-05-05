GIG GUIDE: Punk legends Ruts DC returning to Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

GIG GUIDE: Punk legends Ruts DC returning to Fife

The reggae-influenced firebrands unleashed their eighth studio album Counter Culture? last month and will be hitting PJ Molloys in Dunfermline

By Andrew Welsh

Punk legends Ruts DC are set to make a welcome return to Fife next week.

The reggae-influenced firebrands unleashed their eighth studio album Counter Culture? last month and will be hitting PJ Molloys on Thursday May 11 in the only Scottish gig on an upcoming 12-date UK tour.

Originally formed as The Ruts way back in 1977, the London outfit’s classic line-up consisted of singer Malcolm Owen, guitarist Paul Fox, John “Segs” Jennings on bass and drummer Dave Ruffy.

What are The Ruts best known for?

They released their debut single In A Rut in January 1979, before storming the charts months later with the blistering follow-up Babylon’s Burning, which reached the Top 10.

A further hit in the shape of Something I Said helped The Ruts’ classic debut album The Crack to No 16 in October 1979.

Further success followed in 1980 with Staring At The Rude Boys, before tragedy struck when Owen died of a heroin overdose that July, aged just 26.

The surviving members soldiered on as Ruts DC – from the Italian “da capo”, which loosely translates as “back to the beginning” – completing the LPs Animal Now and Rhythm Collision before splitting in 1983.

They eventually reformed in 2007 to play a benefit for Fox, who was stricken with lung cancer and died months later.

Since adding guitarist Leigh Heggarty and returning to the studio in 2013, they’ve gone on to record a further four albums.

Fairway Fife benefit at PJ Molloys

Also at Molloys, TamanFaya are headlining on home turf tomorrow (May 6), with support from The Castros and Delta, ahead of the Dunfermline venue’s annual Leroy Day on Sunday.

Kicking off at 3pm, the all-day benefit for Fairway Fife will feature sets from a host of kingdom-based nosieniks, including Dovv, Birrell Or Biscuit, Aye Hobos-Evolution, Stevie Agnew Band, Honk, Cognac Twins, Jimmy Clouston, John Gallacher, Twins Town, Toastie, The Gloop, Eilidh Harker and Three River Junction.

Beat Generator hosts Amsterdam frontman Ian Prowse on Saturday May 6. Image: Andrew Welsh

Elsewhere, Celtic rocker Ian Prowse is on the way to Beat Generator tomorrow (May 6) – his first Courier Country gig in four years.

The Liverpudlian is playing at North Lindsay Street with his full band as part of celebrations to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of his original venture Pele’s debut album Fireworks in 1992.

Prowse, who appeared at the Green Room in Perth back in 2019, has been seriously busy in recent times, putting out his fourth solo album One Hand On The Starry Plough last year and following it up with Raid The Palace hit-makers Pele’s formerly lost third LP, This Time Next Year, in January.

Now aged 59, the Merseyside-raised songsmith was a favourite of late Radio 1 legend John Peel, and he’s playing Fireworks in full on his current UK tour – his most extensive since his glory days in the 90s – along with a set of choice selections from both his solo back catalogue and his other band Amsterdam.

Big waves on the club scene

By contrast, a blast of hard trance and thumping techno awaits over at Church tonight (May 5) courtesy of Stretch.

The jock, who’ll be making his Dundee live debut, initially created big waves on the club scene with his track 369 (Fake ID), which amassed over two million streams on Soundcloud following its release last year.

The Ward Road venue has a session from Jutebox tomorrow (May 6) with breaking combos The Medinas, Midnight Alleys and Musica in support.

Meanwhile, controversial Glasgow duo Comfort are set to blitz Conroy’s Basement next Friday.

Dunfermline noiseniks Twins Town are playing Leroy Day in their hometown on Sunday. Image: Andrew Welsh

The trangender queer-punk outfit’s debut album What’s Bad Enough lands today and it’s safe to say they’re likely to be splitting opinion among music fans as their profile rises in the coming months.

In Kirkcaldy, it’s metalheads Sinic at Kings Live Lounge tonight (May 5), along with Grufus and Absolute Riots.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]