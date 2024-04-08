Don’t miss out on Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Racecourse!

Thousands of racegoers are expected to attend the Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races on Thursday May 16 2024.

One of the most highly anticipated days on the racing calendar, the Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day promises a full day of exciting entertainment for all visitors.

Katy Webster, marketing manager of Perth Racecourse, enthuses: “It’s a great social day out. It is absolutely jam packed with entertainment from the minute the gates open.”

Off to the races!

The excitement starts at 11:30am when the gates open! On the track, there will be six thrilling jump races from 2:15pm. Fans can cheer on their bets as top class racehorses and jockeys roar down the home straight. Which horse and jockey has the power, agility and speed to claim the glory of 1st place? You have to be there to find out.

Dress to the nines

Of course, Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day won’t be complete without the fashion stakes.

Katy says: “Ladies Day is the day to dress to the nines and we encourage people to go all out! And why not, as you could be entered into the coveted fashion competitions and get a wee spin on the main stage.”

Guests will have a chance to be chosen as wearing the best suit or best headwear. You may even be picked as The Tiger Lily Boutique Grand Lady. The winner will go home with an incredible prize worth £2,000!

Tiger Lily Boutique is the local fashion brand that will sponsor the fashion competitions while Lady Rampant, a drag artist from Glasgow, will host the contests.

Don’t forget your dancing shoes!

Lynsey and Gregor of Tay FM’s Breakfast Show will also take to the stage for on-the-spot contests.

After the heart-pounding races and competitions, guests can look forward to dance the night away. Judge Jules is coming back this year to perform LIVE. The hour-long show will feature anthems and classics mixed by the iconic British DJ along with a 10-piece band.

Katy adds: “From the main stage, there will be summer beats and on-the-spot prizes! There will be lots of unique food and drink options available throughout the race day so make sure to explore what’s on offer!”

Putting the ‘fun’ in fundraising

Guests can enjoy the entire day, knowing they’re having fun to benefit a worthy cause.

Katy explains: “For the 12th year, our Ladies Day is supporting Breast Cancer Now, the research and care charity. With the racegoers help, we are aiming to reach our fundraising target of £7,500. That’s just £1 per racegoer!”

Buy your tickets to Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races now

Katy points out: “This Ladies Day, as per previous years, is likely to sell out. We will be welcoming around 7,500 people, all ready to have fun, enjoy the entertainment on and off the track. It’s not to be missed!”

Tickets are already selling out fast so there’s limited availability. Secure your ticket today.