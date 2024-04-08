Don’t miss out on Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Racecourse!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don’t miss out on Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Racecourse!

Tickets to the racing event of the year are selling out fast!

In partnership with Perth Racecourse
six ladies in a row all dressed up for ladies day at Perth Races
Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day is a great social day out, promising a full day of exciting entertainment.

Thousands of racegoers are expected to attend the Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races on Thursday May 16 2024.

One of the most highly anticipated days on the racing calendar, the Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day promises a full day of exciting entertainment for all visitors.

Katy Webster, marketing manager of Perth Racecourse, enthuses: “It’s a great social day out. It is absolutely jam packed with entertainment from the minute the gates open.”

Off to the races!

guests pose for a photo with a jockey as they attend ladies day at Perth Races
Get to meet the jockeys competing in six thrilling jump races on Ladies Day.

The excitement starts at 11:30am when the gates open! On the track, there will be six thrilling jump races from 2:15pm. Fans can cheer on their bets as top class racehorses and jockeys roar down the home straight. Which horse and jockey has the power, agility and speed to claim the glory of 1st place? You have to be there to find out.

Dress to the nines

ladies dressed to the nines compete in a fashion contest on stage
Dress to the nines and get a wee spin on the main stage.

Of course, Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day won’t be complete without the fashion stakes.

Katy says: “Ladies Day is the day to dress to the nines and we encourage people to go all out! And why not, as you could be entered into the coveted fashion competitions and get a wee spin on the main stage.”

Guests will have a chance to be chosen as wearing the best suit or best headwear. You may even be picked as The Tiger Lily Boutique Grand Lady. The winner will go home with an incredible prize worth £2,000!

Tiger Lily Boutique is the local fashion brand that will sponsor the fashion competitions while Lady Rampant, a drag artist from Glasgow, will host the contests.

Don’t forget your dancing shoes!

guests sit on picnic tables or stand around the main stage at ladies day at Perth Races
Enjoy live music with lots of food and drink options on Ladies Day.

Lynsey and Gregor of Tay FM’s Breakfast Show will also take to the stage for on-the-spot contests.

After the heart-pounding races and competitions, guests can look forward to dance the night away. Judge Jules is coming back this year to perform LIVE. The hour-long show will feature anthems and classics mixed by the iconic British DJ along with a 10-piece band.

Katy adds: “From the main stage, there will be summer beats and on-the-spot prizes! There will be lots of unique food and drink options available throughout the race day so make sure to explore what’s on offer!”

Putting the ‘fun’ in fundraising

two ladies in pink shirts hold up pink buckets to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now
Ladies Day aims to raise at least £7,500 in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

Guests can enjoy the entire day, knowing they’re having fun to benefit a worthy cause.

Katy explains: “For the 12th year, our Ladies Day is supporting Breast Cancer Now, the research and care charity. With the racegoers help, we are aiming to reach our fundraising target of £7,500. That’s just £1 per racegoer!”

Buy your tickets to Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races now

ladies pose for a photo as they sit around a bench decorated with garlands of flowers on a field
Thousands are expected to attend the Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races.

Katy points out: “This Ladies Day, as per previous years, is likely to sell out. We will be welcoming around 7,500 people, all ready to have fun, enjoy the entertainment on and off the track. It’s not to be missed!”

Tickets are already selling out fast so there’s limited availability. Secure your ticket today.

