Dead Ringers, ‘Mad Max in the snow’ and Spike from Buffy The Vampire Slayer – a slice of Dundead’s 2023 offering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Dead Ringers, ‘Mad Max in the snow’ and Spike from Buffy The Vampire Slayer – a slice of Dundead’s 2023 offering

The horror film festival is back in Dundee with a David Cronenberg retrospective for die-hard fans.

By David Pollock
David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers is celebrating its 35th anniversary and has recently been adapted by Prime. Image: DCA.
David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers is celebrating its 35th anniversary and has recently been adapted by Prime. Image: DCA.

“We’re still getting used to this post-lockdown world, and being in a cinema with other people watching films on the big screen is something that’s really special and should be celebrated,” says Michael Coull, programmer of the annual Dundead horror film festival at the DCA.

“Especially with horror, I feel there’s an aspect of community that comes with that, so I hope it all plays a part in people’s experience of the festival.”

This year’s four-day, twelve-film edition of Dundead will be the eleventh in twelve years – it sat out 2020 – and it features one European premiere, one UK premiere and three Scottish premieres.

There will also be a four-film retrospective of Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg, whose Dead Ringers has recently been adapted by Amazon Prime.

DCA will be showing the original alongside Scanners, Videodrome, The Brood and The Fly.

“It’s Videodrome’s 40th anniversary this year,” says Michael.

Polaris is described as ‘as if Mad Max was set in the snow, and Max was a twelve-year-old girl raised by a polar bear’. Image: DCA.

“The new edition of that will be screening. Cronenberg also turned 80 this year, and returned to the horror genre for the first time in years last year, so it felt like the time was right.

“It’s also Dead Ringers’ 35th anniversary and we’re screening it on 35mm, which I think is a nice serendipity.

“Cronenberg packs his films with themes and ideas,” Michael goes on.

“He’s interested in society and the human condition, in people and how they relate to each other, but he’s also interested in bodily destruction and disease and decay, and in psychology, in medicine.

“Nobody else makes films quite like him, and they lend themselves really well as metaphors for certain aspects of society. They have universal themes, but done in an interesting and often quite disturbing way.”

DJCAD graduate set to feature at festival

The programme also includes a preview of the Highland-shot The Origin, by Scottish Duncan of Jordanstone graduate Andrew Cumming, who will be in conversation after the film.

“It follows a group of hunter-gatherers as they arrive in a new land,” says Michael.

“They’re trying to survive, they’re up against the elements and something hiding in the darkness is picking them off. It looks and sounds amazing, it’ll be great on the big screen.”

Elsewhere, Abruptio (the European premier) is an eclectic animation featuring the voices of genre icons like James Marsters (Spike from Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Jordan Peele and Robert ‘Freddy Krueger’ Englund.

Still from Abruptio, showing at Dundead 2023. Image: DCA.

Dark Nature is a film about a wilderness retreat and female solidarity using horror movie genre tropes, and No More Time is about a pandemic.

Polaris, says Michael, is “as if Mad Max was set in the snow, and Max was a twelve-year-old girl raised by a polar bear,” Satanic Hispanics is a Latin anthology film and Messiah of Evil is showing in 50-year retrospective.

“It doesn’t get talked about as much as it should. It’s got a strange, dreamy atmosphere, it’s one of the best examples of that surreal, stylish 1970s horror.

“I want audiences to have a good time, that’s the main thing,” he continues.

“I hope some people who haven’t been to Dundead before come along, everybody’s welcome.

“And I hope everybody leaves feeling they’ve seen some really interesting and special films on the big screen.”

Dundead 2023 is at Dundee Contemporary Arts from Thursday 11th until Sunday 14th May.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers is celebrating its 35th anniversary and has recently been adapted by Prime. Image: DCA.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers is celebrating its 35th anniversary and has recently been adapted by Prime. Image: DCA.
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers is celebrating its 35th anniversary and has recently been adapted by Prime. Image: DCA.
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers is celebrating its 35th anniversary and has recently been adapted by Prime. Image: DCA.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers is celebrating its 35th anniversary and has recently been adapted by Prime. Image: DCA.
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers is celebrating its 35th anniversary and has recently been adapted by Prime. Image: DCA.
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers is celebrating its 35th anniversary and has recently been adapted by Prime. Image: DCA.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers is celebrating its 35th anniversary and has recently been adapted by Prime. Image: DCA.
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers is celebrating its 35th anniversary and has recently been adapted by Prime. Image: DCA.
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers is celebrating its 35th anniversary and has recently been adapted by Prime. Image: DCA.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]