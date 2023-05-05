Celebrate Coronation Day by baking a Dundee Cake – and it’s zero waste

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celebrate Coronation Day by baking a Dundee Cake – and it’s zero waste

These zero waste bags make baking simpler - and they're handy if you don't have any kitchen scales...

By Joanna Bremner
Debbie Gallacher, owner of Love Your Planet in Broughty Ferry, at her store with her zero waste baking bags. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Debbie Gallacher, owner of Love Your Planet in Broughty Ferry, at her store with her zero waste baking bags. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Baking a Dundee Cake is the perfect way to celebrate the King’s Coronation this weekend.

Debbie Gallacher, who runs a zero waste store in Broughty Ferry, isn’t exactly a star baker.

But for her, having the ingredients all weighed out ahead of time has a magical effect on her skills.

She started selling these baking bags, pre-filled with all the ingredients you need, at Love Your Planet in Broughty Ferry to help other wary bakers like her make tasty treats to be proud of.

Coronation Day in Dundee paired with zero waste baking

Debbie started selling the baking bags in 2019 after an elderly customer helped her come up with the idea.

“This is a true story,” she said, “when I first opened, there was this older lady that came in with her son. She had her recipe and and I weighed out all her ingredients for her.

“After it was all laid out, she was delighted. She said ‘you’ve saved me a job, saved me a fortune and there’s no plastic’.”

The idea took off from there and Debbie hasn’t looked back since.

A dark-haired woman stands in a storefront, with a basket full of brown paper bags, which contain baking ingredients.
Debbie Gallacher at her store with her baking bags.  Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Baking is a popular part of Coronation Days of old in Dundee and around the UK.

Debbie explained that she got her baking skills from her mum, who wasn’t a star baker either.

“I bake like her – so not exactly good. But with the baking bags, it makes it easier.”

Baking bags fly off the Ferry shelves

The baking bags are one of the most popular products in her zero waste shop. She sells at least 30 a week.

“People prefer the baking bags because they’re convenient,” she said.

“Not a lot of people bake anymore so you don’t have things like baking powder, ground mix spice or flour lying around.

“So when you do get the notion to bake, you have to go and buy it all and it can cost quite a lot of money.”

Ingredients laid out on the wooden counter in a zero waste shop. Raisins, ground almonds, flour and whole almonds in small, glass bowls. All needed for baking a Dundee Cake for the King's Coronation.
Ingredients in a Dundee Cake baking bag from Love Your Planet in Broughty Ferry which I will use to bake for Coronation Day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Shopping zero waste can be cheaper too.

She said: “You’re only paying for the ingredients in it, so it cuts down on waste as well.”

Many of the recipes have been passed on from customers or Debbie’s families.

There is Kate’s mum’s date and walnut loaf and granny Stewart’s clootie dumpling.

