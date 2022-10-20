Cost of living crisis: Can going zero waste save you money?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zero waste shops could be a great way to save money as the cost of living crisis continues.

That’s according to shop owner Debbie Gallacher, who’s encouraging others to follow her lead and move away from overspending at supermarkets.

“If you’re on a budget, it’s a really good way to shop,” she said.

Refill stations like her Broughty Ferry business offer low prices and give you the option of buying products in a quantity that suits you.

“Numbers have dropped off a little since the cost of living crisis,” Debbie admitted.

But she advises anyone struggling to afford their weekly shop to give the zero waste strategy of “only buying what you need” a try.

Mindful shopping

Shops like Love Your Planet help customers think twice about their spending.

This is vital at a time when the cost of living crisis has everyone trying to save wherever they can.

“It makes you more mindful about what you’re buying,” Debbie said.

“I used to go to the supermarket and throw stuff in the trolley without even thinking about it.

“A lot of it ended up in the bin because we didn’t use it.

“Now, I think about what I buy a lot more.

“I only buy what I need and there’s a lot less waste – and less spending.”

These shops are also more environmentally friendly.

Supermarkets create waste from plastic packaging, whereas zero waste shops encourage customers to bring their own containers.

Debbie worries that some customers get put off by the ‘faff’ of weighing out the products.

“I think some people get scared when they come in because they think they have to do it all themselves.”

But Debbie and her staff are happy to help out.

“We do it for 50% of people, and the rest do it themselves,” she said.

You can even leave your containers with the staff and they will fill them for you while you get on with the rest of your shopping.

The filled containers will be ready for you to come and pick up.

The Brook Street store also offers a click and collect service and delivery for big orders.

How do you shop at her zero waste store?

At the weighing station, select ‘I have an empty container to weigh’. Then weigh the container you’re going to use (this prints off a label you’ll need later). Fill the container with the product you want. Staff are on hand to help. Come back with your filled container and select ‘I have a filled container to weigh’. Then scan that first label. This takes away the weight of your container. Select the product you’re purchasing on the screen and weigh the filled container. This prints off a label you bring to the till.

And if you forget a container, don’t worry. They have lots around the shop you can borrow.

I decided to give the “only buy what you need” technique a go at Debbie’s store. And I couldn’t believe the price differences. Microwaveable popcorn in supermarkets is not only pretty unhealthy, but it’s also significantly more expensive than what you get in a refill station. Butterkist Microwave Salted Popcorn: £2.20 for 200g versus £1.60 for over 300g of popcorn kernels at the zero waste shop. Refill shops are also great for baking. And if you’re making a curry, you can buy just a few cardamoms – there’s no minimum amount. In supermarkets, they are only available in bags of 50 or 70 grams. You can save and avoid waste by only buying what you need, when you need it. If you’re looking for ways to save money, try it.

Find your nearest zero waste shop in Tayside and Fife with our map.