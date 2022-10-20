Cost of living crisis: Can going zero waste save you money?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Cost of living crisis: Can going zero waste save you money?

By Joanna Bremner
October 20 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 20 2022, 12.44pm
Debbie Gallacher of Broughty Ferry's Love Your Planet explains how you can save money by shopping at zero waste stores.
Debbie Gallacher of Broughty Ferry's Love Your Planet explains how you can save money by shopping at zero waste stores. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Zero waste shops could be a great way to save money as the cost of living crisis continues.

That’s according to shop owner Debbie Gallacher, who’s encouraging others to follow her lead and move away from overspending at supermarkets.

“If you’re on a budget, it’s a really good way to shop,” she said.

Refill stations like her Broughty Ferry business offer low prices and give you the option of buying products in a quantity that suits you.

“Numbers have dropped off a little since the cost of living crisis,” Debbie admitted.

But she advises anyone struggling to afford their weekly shop to give the zero waste strategy of “only buying what you need” a try.

Mindful shopping

Shops like Love Your Planet help customers think twice about their spending.

This is vital at a time when the cost of living crisis has everyone trying to save wherever they can.

“It makes you more mindful about what you’re buying,” Debbie said.

“I used to go to the supermarket and throw stuff in the trolley without even thinking about it.

“A lot of it ended up in the bin because we didn’t use it.

“Now, I think about what I buy a lot more.

“I only buy what I need and there’s a lot less waste – and less spending.”

Debbie filling up a container at Love Your Planet, Broughty Ferry
Debbie filling up a container at Love Your Planet, Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

These shops are also more environmentally friendly.

Supermarkets create waste from plastic packaging, whereas zero waste shops encourage customers to bring their own containers.

Debbie worries that some customers get put off by the ‘faff’ of weighing out the products.

“I think some people get scared when they come in because they think they have to do it all themselves.”

But Debbie and her staff are happy to help out.

“We do it for 50% of people, and the rest do it themselves,” she said.

You can even leave your containers with the staff and they will fill them for you while you get on with the rest of your shopping.

Debbie Gallacher in the store at the weighing station.
Debbie Gallacher in the store at the weighing station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The filled containers will be ready for you to come and pick up.

The Brook Street store also offers a click and collect service and delivery for big orders.

How do you shop at her zero waste store?

  1. At the weighing station, select ‘I have an empty container to weigh’. Then weigh the container you’re going to use (this prints off a label you’ll need later).
  2. Fill the container with the product you want. Staff are on hand to help.
  3. Come back with your filled container and select ‘I have a filled container to weigh’. Then scan that first label. This takes away the weight of your container.
  4. Select the product you’re purchasing on the screen and weigh the filled container. This prints off a label you bring to the till.

And if you forget a container, don’t worry. They have lots around the shop you can borrow.

Find your nearest zero waste shop in Tayside and Fife with our map.

