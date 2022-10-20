Young St Johnstone star Alex Ferguson showing he has a ‘bit of everything’ on loan at East Fife, says Callum Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young St Johnstone star-in-the-making Alex Ferguson has “got a bit of everything” a manager looks for in a midfielder, according to Callum Davidson.

And he’s doing a superb job of showcasing his broad skillset on loan at East Fife.

The 18-year-old made the SPFL’s team of the week thanks to two goals and two assists in the Methil side’s 4-1 League Two win against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.

Twice he set-up Ryan Schiavone with pinpoint crosses from the right.

But the real indicators of Ferguson’s potential were the goals.

His first was a low 20-yard strike after he’d left his marker trailing with a drop of the shoulder, cutting in from the touchline, and his second came at the end of a move he started in the centre circle.

“We’ve got a lot of boys out on loan and they’re all doing well,” said Davidson.

“Alex Ferguson is probably the stand-out one just now.

“He’s been outstanding for East Fife.

“Alex scored two and set-up two at the weekend.

“He’s such a talented player and we’ve challenged him to affect the game more.

“We’ve watched a few of his games and Liam Craig is speaking to him regularly and he’s definitely starting to do that.

“It’s a massive boost for Fergie that things are going so well and obviously the club as well.”

Body catching up with talent

Ferguson had only just turned 17 when Davidson gave him a Saints debut against Brechin City in the League Cup in 2020.

Nutmegging the manager in training didn’t hurt his cause and he has since furthered his career development on loan at Edinburgh City and Cowdenbeath.

It’s with East Fife that Ferguson seems to have made a big leap forward, establishing himself as regular under Stevie Crawford and Greig McDonald and now scoring his first competitive goals.

“He’s a real ball player,” said Davidson. “He uses his speed well and can go past people. He’s got a bit of everything.

“It’s the other side of the game he’s working on improving.

“Technically, he’s always been ahead of his age and physically, he’s been a bit behind it.

“If his body can play catch-up and he keeps improving he’ll be a fantastic player in the future.”