Young St Johnstone star Alex Ferguson showing he has a ‘bit of everything’ on loan at East Fife, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Young St Johnstone star Alex Ferguson showing he has a ‘bit of everything’ on loan at East Fife, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
October 20 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 20 2022, 1.21pm
St Johnstone's Alex Ferguson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone's Alex Ferguson. Image: SNS.

Young St Johnstone star-in-the-making Alex Ferguson has “got a bit of everything” a manager looks for in a midfielder, according to Callum Davidson.

And he’s doing a superb job of showcasing his broad skillset on loan at East Fife.

The 18-year-old made the SPFL’s team of the week thanks to two goals and two assists in the Methil side’s 4-1 League Two win against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.

Twice he set-up Ryan Schiavone with pinpoint crosses from the right.

But the real indicators of Ferguson’s potential were the goals.

His first was a low 20-yard strike after he’d left his marker trailing with a drop of the shoulder, cutting in from the touchline, and his second came at the end of a move he started in the centre circle.

“We’ve got a lot of boys out on loan and they’re all doing well,” said Davidson.

“Alex Ferguson is probably the stand-out one just now.

“He’s been outstanding for East Fife.

“Alex scored two and set-up two at the weekend.

“He’s such a talented player and we’ve challenged him to affect the game more.

“We’ve watched a few of his games and Liam Craig is speaking to him regularly and he’s definitely starting to do that.

“It’s a massive boost for Fergie that things are going so well and obviously the club as well.”

Body catching up with talent

Ferguson had only just turned 17 when Davidson gave him a Saints debut against Brechin City in the League Cup in 2020.

Nutmegging the manager in training didn’t hurt his cause and he has since furthered his career development on loan at Edinburgh City and Cowdenbeath.

Alex Ferguson in action for Cowdenbeath. Image: SNS.
Alex Ferguson in action for Cowdenbeath. Image: SNS.

It’s with East Fife that Ferguson seems to have made a big leap forward, establishing himself as regular under Stevie Crawford and Greig McDonald and now scoring his first competitive goals.

“He’s a real ball player,” said Davidson. “He uses his speed well and can go past people. He’s got a bit of everything.

“It’s the other side of the game he’s working on improving.

“Technically, he’s always been ahead of his age and physically, he’s been a bit behind it.

“If his body can play catch-up and he keeps improving he’ll be a fantastic player in the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.
New dad Nicky Clark hoping to mark birth of baby daughter in style with…
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery - 'Jack Ross put…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone in a 'better place' than the last time they faced Hibs, says…
The VAR set-up in Baillieston. Image: SNS
Everything you need to know about how VAR will work in Scotland ahead of…
2
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
Nicky Clark had to drop out of the St Johnstone squad on Saturday. Images: SNS.
Callum Davidson reveals late Nicky Clark change of plan and reflects on points St…
St Johnstone will bring a big support to Easter Road. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone seek more tickets for Friday night Hibs match at Easter Road after…
Graham Carey is expected to return to training. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone star Graham Carey set to return to training this week as Callum…
St Johnstone endured a frustrating afternoon in Livingston without Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone analysis: Same points as last season after first set of fixtures but…
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
4
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…
Reagan Hill (23), Cayren Brown (53), Aimee Brown (30) and Donna Aitken (49) with kids Charlotte (8) and Chayse (3) on Pitcairn Avenue. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented