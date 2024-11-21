Perthshire Christmas gift guide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Entertainment What's On

Perthshire Christmas gift guide

A guide to some of the best deals around, just in time for Christmas.

In partnership with itison.
Christmas tree and present.
This is your ultimate Christmas gift guide with different ideas to suit everyone.

The countdown to Christmas is on and we’ve pulled together our favourite gift ideas in and around Perthshire ranging from amazing afternoon teas and decadent dining to flower picking workshops and all-day brewery experiences – all up to 50% off on itison. 

The Cart Shed Tearoom afternoon tea

Gift guide idea, scone and cream.
Indulge at The Cart Shed Tearoom.

The first stop on our gift guide is The Cart Shed Tearoom. This gorgeous vintage tearoom opened recently within the Rait Antiques Centre – expect beautiful traditional interiors with exposed brick walls and original beams and an incredible afternoon tea served up on ornate vintage China. Don’t miss out on the phenomenal Cake Trolley.

Save up to 41% on cream or afternoon tea for two at The Cart Shed Tearoom

Tomnah’a Market Garden flower picking

Gift guide idea.
Try out a flower picking workshop.

Next on our gift guide is Tomnah’a Marget Garden, a beautiful five acre farm tucked away just off the main driveway up to Comrie Croft with an aim to inspire creativity, provide for the local community and connect people to the land.

The garden lover in your life will adore its flower picking workshop where they’ll have the chance to explore the different growing areas and see different flowers in bloom,  pick around 40 stems of assorted flowers, foliage, grass and more, and learn how to condition and look after your flowers once home.

£45 for a two hour flower picking workshop at Tomnah’s Market Garden.

Sidhu’s two course Indian dining

Indian food
Add a touch of spice to your Christmas celebrations at Sidhu’s.

If you’re looking for award-winning great food, look no further than Sidhu’s, recently named New Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Curry Awards earlier this year and boasting a 5/5 rating on Trip Advisor. This is the perfect gift for anyone who loves a great curry.

Save up to 35% on two courses with rice & naan to share for two or four at Sidhu’s.

Tullibardine Distillery tour & tasting

Christmas gift guide idea, building in front of water.
The ideal gift for a whisky lover.

One for the whisky lovers – a visit to the Tullibardine Distillery – one of the few distilleries in Scotland to distal, mature and bottle all their whiskies on site. You’ll learn everything about the whisky making process, visit the warehouse and nose selected casks then head to the dramming bar for a tasting of three single malts including their new 18 year old malt.

Save up to 35% on a tour & tasting for one or two with branded glass to take home.

The Giddy Goose meal & drinks

small plates of food.
Try a range of delicious meals at the Giddy Goose – a top pick from our gift guide.

In the heart of Perth, The Giddy Goose is a fun and vibrant bar and restaurant serving amazing cocktails and a perfectly curated menu of pizza, fondue sharing boards, pasta, burgers and pub favs. Gorgeous décor and friendly, welcoming staff and divine desserts make The Giddy Goose one of our favourite places for a great night out.  Extra brownie points for being dog friendly too.

Save up to 50% on two courses with a glass of wine or fizz each for two.

Wasted Degrees – Brewer for a Day experience

cans of drinks.
Become a brewer for a day.

If you’re on the lookout for the perfect gift for a craft beer lover, Wasted Degree’s Brewer for the Day experience is just what you need.

Located in Blair Atholl, this experience gives you the chance to use the brewery’s main production kit getting hands-on with one of the team’s scheduled brews and getting as involved as you like with mashing in/out and adding ingredients.

It also includes breakfast pastries with teas and coffees, lunch and refreshments throughout and once the beer is packaged, the team will ship you four cases to share.

Brewer for the day experience for one, two or four – includes breakfast & lunch.

The Pickled Peacock

A variety of food.
A trip to The Pickled Peacock is the perfect gift everyone!

Another idea in our gift guide is based at Cairn O’Mohr Winery, this quirky venue serves up local artisan food and drink with a brilliant atmosphere and amazing service. The restaurant was named Food & Drink Destination of the Year 2022 at The Courier Business Awards and is perfect for all the family.

Cheese fondue with optional drinks for two in the Cairn O’Mohr Winery.

Deans Restaurant lunch for two

Gift guide idea, fine dining food.
Treat the one you love to a spot of fine dining.

The Herald’s Ron McKenna has raved about Deans and we’re sure the foodie in your life will too. Deans is a beautiful family-run restaurant in the centre of Perth – just five minutes from the High Street and the perfect spot for special occasions.

The focus is firmly on using the best local produce to create exquisite dishes and the menu delivers with delicious dishes, cooked to perfection.

Save up to 30% on a two or three-course lunch for two at Deans Restaurant.

itison is Scotland’s best loved daily deals platform with over a thousand amazing offers and exclusive experiences for the best places to go and things do around country.

Sign up for free today.

More from What's On

This is your ultimate Christmas gift guide with different ideas to suit everyone.
Dundee, Perth, Fife or Pitlochry: Which Christmas show is a fab festive fit for…
This is your ultimate Christmas gift guide with different ideas to suit everyone.
Bruce Watson of Big Country on 40 years of Steeltown, Stuart Adamson’s legacy and…
This is your ultimate Christmas gift guide with different ideas to suit everyone.
'Kyle Falconer's songwriting camp changed my life' says Fife rising star Rosie Alice
This is your ultimate Christmas gift guide with different ideas to suit everyone.
Moving to Stirling was key to musician's recovery after brutal attack, memory loss and…
This is your ultimate Christmas gift guide with different ideas to suit everyone.
Ocean Colour Scene's Simon Fowler recalls 'rough-hands' of Dundee girls and fateful Stirling gig
This is your ultimate Christmas gift guide with different ideas to suit everyone.
Was she a 'witch' or autistic? Forfar historian Shaun on 'clear link' between witch…
This is your ultimate Christmas gift guide with different ideas to suit everyone.
Paul Weller: The Modfather on why he's 'more prolific than ever' ahead of Dundee…
This is your ultimate Christmas gift guide with different ideas to suit everyone.
Dementia The Musical: Creator Ron is defying diagnosis and bringing production 'home' to Dundee
Rab Buchanan with co-star Richard Demarco as they pose for a selfie.
My Stirling: Rab Buchanan shares his favourite things about his adopted hometown
This is your ultimate Christmas gift guide with different ideas to suit everyone.
Fab Four fans celebrated as play reimagining The Beatles' legendary jaunt on Loch Earn…

Conversation