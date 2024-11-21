Perthshire Christmas gift guide

The countdown to Christmas is on and we’ve pulled together our favourite gift ideas in and around Perthshire ranging from amazing afternoon teas and decadent dining to flower picking workshops and all-day brewery experiences – all up to 50% off on itison.

The Cart Shed Tearoom afternoon tea

The first stop on our gift guide is The Cart Shed Tearoom. This gorgeous vintage tearoom opened recently within the Rait Antiques Centre – expect beautiful traditional interiors with exposed brick walls and original beams and an incredible afternoon tea served up on ornate vintage China. Don’t miss out on the phenomenal Cake Trolley.

Save up to 41% on cream or afternoon tea for two at The Cart Shed Tearoom

Tomnah’a Market Garden flower picking

Next on our gift guide is Tomnah’a Marget Garden, a beautiful five acre farm tucked away just off the main driveway up to Comrie Croft with an aim to inspire creativity, provide for the local community and connect people to the land.

The garden lover in your life will adore its flower picking workshop where they’ll have the chance to explore the different growing areas and see different flowers in bloom, pick around 40 stems of assorted flowers, foliage, grass and more, and learn how to condition and look after your flowers once home.

£45 for a two hour flower picking workshop at Tomnah’s Market Garden.

Sidhu’s two course Indian dining

If you’re looking for award-winning great food, look no further than Sidhu’s, recently named New Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Curry Awards earlier this year and boasting a 5/5 rating on Trip Advisor. This is the perfect gift for anyone who loves a great curry.

Save up to 35% on two courses with rice & naan to share for two or four at Sidhu’s.

Tullibardine Distillery tour & tasting

One for the whisky lovers – a visit to the Tullibardine Distillery – one of the few distilleries in Scotland to distal, mature and bottle all their whiskies on site. You’ll learn everything about the whisky making process, visit the warehouse and nose selected casks then head to the dramming bar for a tasting of three single malts including their new 18 year old malt.

Save up to 35% on a tour & tasting for one or two with branded glass to take home.

The Giddy Goose meal & drinks

In the heart of Perth, The Giddy Goose is a fun and vibrant bar and restaurant serving amazing cocktails and a perfectly curated menu of pizza, fondue sharing boards, pasta, burgers and pub favs. Gorgeous décor and friendly, welcoming staff and divine desserts make The Giddy Goose one of our favourite places for a great night out. Extra brownie points for being dog friendly too.

Save up to 50% on two courses with a glass of wine or fizz each for two.

Wasted Degrees – Brewer for a Day experience

If you’re on the lookout for the perfect gift for a craft beer lover, Wasted Degree’s Brewer for the Day experience is just what you need.

Located in Blair Atholl, this experience gives you the chance to use the brewery’s main production kit getting hands-on with one of the team’s scheduled brews and getting as involved as you like with mashing in/out and adding ingredients.

It also includes breakfast pastries with teas and coffees, lunch and refreshments throughout and once the beer is packaged, the team will ship you four cases to share.

Brewer for the day experience for one, two or four – includes breakfast & lunch.

The Pickled Peacock

Another idea in our gift guide is based at Cairn O’Mohr Winery, this quirky venue serves up local artisan food and drink with a brilliant atmosphere and amazing service. The restaurant was named Food & Drink Destination of the Year 2022 at The Courier Business Awards and is perfect for all the family.

Cheese fondue with optional drinks for two in the Cairn O’Mohr Winery.

Deans Restaurant lunch for two

The Herald’s Ron McKenna has raved about Deans and we’re sure the foodie in your life will too. Deans is a beautiful family-run restaurant in the centre of Perth – just five minutes from the High Street and the perfect spot for special occasions.

The focus is firmly on using the best local produce to create exquisite dishes and the menu delivers with delicious dishes, cooked to perfection.

Save up to 30% on a two or three-course lunch for two at Deans Restaurant.

