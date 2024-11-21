Nine years for van thief who jumped on decorator’s head in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Nine years for van thief who jumped on decorator’s head in Perthshire

Lee Mullen left his victim unconscious in the street after being confronted over the theft from Blairgowrie.

By Alan Richardson
Blairgowrie GV
The horrific scenes unfolded in Blairgowrie and Rattray. Image: Shutterstock

A man who jumped on a decorator’s head with both feet after stealing his van in Perthshire has been jailed for nine years.

Lee Mullen, 31, committed the life-threatening assault on Lindsay Milton then left him in a pool of blood on the street to go home to sleep.

Mullen had stolen Mr Milton’s Transit van from Blairgowrie earlier in the evening.

When the painter/ decorator tracked him down at Davie Park in nearby Rattray, Mullen was still behind the wheel.

Horrified locals watched as Mullen punched Mr Milton to the ground and then repeatedly stamped on him.

He continued punching and kicking as Mr Milton attempted to stand up and then fled the scene to his girlfriend’s home, where police later found him sleeping in the early hours on June 19 2023.

As he was led away, he yelled to his partner: “Bye, that’s me f***ed. That’s me away for life.”

‘A truly dreadful offence’

Mullen pled guilty to charges of attempted murder, vehicle theft, driving carelessly and failing to notify the authorities he was responsible for an accident.

He also admitted driving without insurance and without a licence.

Sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh Judge John Morris KC, said: “This was a dreadful offence involving a truly brutal assault on a member of the public who was trying to take control of his property.

“You beat him mercilessly, leaving him with serious injuries.

“It is clear from the victim impact statement that you have had a devastating impact on this man’s life.”

Edinburgh High Court sign
Mullen appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.

At earlier proceedings, prosecutor Scott McKenzie told the court self-employed Mr Milton had parked outside the Angus Hotel and spent the evening watching Scotland beat Norway 2-1 in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

Meanwhile, Mullen broke into the van and drove off, hitting a Ford Ranger on the way.

After the relentless attack, a witness described rushing to help Mr Milton, who had been left with blood pooling round his head.

The court heard he was unconscious for around five minutes and kept in Ninewells for nine days after emergency treatment.

He was given brain scans by concerned doctors in the months following the assault and is still recovering.

Judge Morris also ordered Mullen be supervised by the authorities for three years following his release from custody and banned him from driving for 18 months.

