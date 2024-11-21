Nine years for van thief who jumped on decorator’s head in Perthshire

A man who jumped on a decorator’s head with both feet after stealing his van in Perthshire has been jailed for nine years.

Lee Mullen, 31, committed the life-threatening assault on Lindsay Milton then left him in a pool of blood on the street to go home to sleep.

Mullen had stolen Mr Milton’s Transit van from Blairgowrie earlier in the evening.

When the painter/ decorator tracked him down at Davie Park in nearby Rattray, Mullen was still behind the wheel.

Horrified locals watched as Mullen punched Mr Milton to the ground and then repeatedly stamped on him.

He continued punching and kicking as Mr Milton attempted to stand up and then fled the scene to his girlfriend’s home, where police later found him sleeping in the early hours on June 19 2023.

As he was led away, he yelled to his partner: “Bye, that’s me f***ed. That’s me away for life.”

‘A truly dreadful offence’

Mullen pled guilty to charges of attempted murder, vehicle theft, driving carelessly and failing to notify the authorities he was responsible for an accident.

He also admitted driving without insurance and without a licence.

Sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh Judge John Morris KC, said: “This was a dreadful offence involving a truly brutal assault on a member of the public who was trying to take control of his property.

“You beat him mercilessly, leaving him with serious injuries.

“It is clear from the victim impact statement that you have had a devastating impact on this man’s life.”

At earlier proceedings, prosecutor Scott McKenzie told the court self-employed Mr Milton had parked outside the Angus Hotel and spent the evening watching Scotland beat Norway 2-1 in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

Meanwhile, Mullen broke into the van and drove off, hitting a Ford Ranger on the way.

After the relentless attack, a witness described rushing to help Mr Milton, who had been left with blood pooling round his head.

The court heard he was unconscious for around five minutes and kept in Ninewells for nine days after emergency treatment.

He was given brain scans by concerned doctors in the months following the assault and is still recovering.

Judge Morris also ordered Mullen be supervised by the authorities for three years following his release from custody and banned him from driving for 18 months.

