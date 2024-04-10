Dundee director making Sunset Song a family affair as he brings story home to the Rep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Dundee director making Sunset Song a family affair as he brings story home to the Rep

Finn den Hertog grew up with both parents working in the Rep; now he's bringing a tale of heritage and family ties back to his home city's stage.

Dundee-born director Finn den Hertog.
Dundee-born director Finn den Hertog. Image: Alastair More.
By Chris Mugan

When Dundee-raised director Finn den Hertog studied Sunset Song at school, he did so grudgingly.

Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s 1932 tale of a young woman finding her place in a changing Mearns community is a staple of Scottish classrooms.

But growing up in Dundee’s West End, the former Harris Academy pupil didn’t find much in the story to relate to.

However, when he played protagonist Chris Guthrie’s brother Will in a 2008 stage adaptation of the book, Finn began to better understand the challenges faced by Chris, as she’s torn between a desire to escape via education and devotion to the landscape in which she was raised.

Finn den Hertog at Dundee Rep.
Finn den Hertog at Dundee Rep. Image: Dave Pollock/Dundee Rep.

“I was always looking to get out and and get away, just as Chris aspires to become a teacher and then understands that she belongs to this land,” admits Finn, who is now based in Glasgow.

“When I come back to Dundee now I do feel more of an affinity. From the top of the road where my mum lives you get this incredible view across the Tay into Fife.

“You don’t get that in many other places.”

‘No nepotism’ in ‘family affair’ says Finn

Now Finn is excited to be bringing a brand new adaptation of the much-loved piece of literature to the Dundee Rep, 10 years on from when Sunset Song was last performed there.

For him, it’s a homecoming not just for the story but for himself, as both his parents worked in the Dundee Rep when he was growing up.

His father Nils, now deceased, was production manager, while mum Ann Louise Ross was part of the institution’s repertory company, returning for this adaptation to play Chae.

And his partner Vicki Manderson, will join the ranks on this production as movement director.

Ann Louise Ross, Finn's mother, at Dundee Rep rehearsal room.
Ann Louise Ross, Finn’s mother, at Dundee Rep rehearsal room. Image: Alastair More.

“It’s a family affair,” Finn admits, “although I hasten to add nepotism did not play a part. It just so happens that all the people I’m related to and in relationships with are very good at their jobs!

“I spent a lot of time in the building, around the ensemble and watching shows,” he continues.

“As I got older I worked backstage, then as as an actor. This will be the second production I’ve directed there.”

Landscape of story will be portrayed on stage by cast members

And Finn reveals that Kincardineshire’s rolling fields play a prominent role in this new production, portrayed by the cast themselves.

“A lot of people talk about the landscape in the book and what it means, so the way we’ve interpreted that is through movement. The chorus carry Chris along.”

A couple of years ago, when Finn thought about taking on a literary adaptation, he was “blown away” by Sunset Song’s power and modern feel.

The Sunset Song cast in the rehearsal room at Dundee Rep.
The Sunset Song cast in the rehearsal room at Dundee Rep. Image: Alastair More. Date; 24/03/2024

“There is this kind of rosy, nostalgic glow around the novel,” he explains.

“People think they know the book because they read it at school or saw the television series. But it was much darker and funnier than I remembered.

“It speaks about a culture and time that is lost, but is also relevant to now, the politics are so relevant.

“It has a mythic quality.”

Sunset Song runs at the Dundee Rep from April 18 April to May 2. 

Conversation