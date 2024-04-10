Dundee director making Sunset Song a family affair as he brings story home to the Rep

When Dundee-raised director Finn den Hertog studied Sunset Song at school, he did so grudgingly.

Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s 1932 tale of a young woman finding her place in a changing Mearns community is a staple of Scottish classrooms.

But growing up in Dundee’s West End, the former Harris Academy pupil didn’t find much in the story to relate to.

However, when he played protagonist Chris Guthrie’s brother Will in a 2008 stage adaptation of the book, Finn began to better understand the challenges faced by Chris, as she’s torn between a desire to escape via education and devotion to the landscape in which she was raised.

“I was always looking to get out and and get away, just as Chris aspires to become a teacher and then understands that she belongs to this land,” admits Finn, who is now based in Glasgow.

“When I come back to Dundee now I do feel more of an affinity. From the top of the road where my mum lives you get this incredible view across the Tay into Fife.

“You don’t get that in many other places.”

‘No nepotism’ in ‘family affair’ says Finn

Now Finn is excited to be bringing a brand new adaptation of the much-loved piece of literature to the Dundee Rep, 10 years on from when Sunset Song was last performed there.

For him, it’s a homecoming not just for the story but for himself, as both his parents worked in the Dundee Rep when he was growing up.

His father Nils, now deceased, was production manager, while mum Ann Louise Ross was part of the institution’s repertory company, returning for this adaptation to play Chae.

And his partner Vicki Manderson, will join the ranks on this production as movement director.

“It’s a family affair,” Finn admits, “although I hasten to add nepotism did not play a part. It just so happens that all the people I’m related to and in relationships with are very good at their jobs!

“I spent a lot of time in the building, around the ensemble and watching shows,” he continues.

“As I got older I worked backstage, then as as an actor. This will be the second production I’ve directed there.”

Landscape of story will be portrayed on stage by cast members

And Finn reveals that Kincardineshire’s rolling fields play a prominent role in this new production, portrayed by the cast themselves.

“A lot of people talk about the landscape in the book and what it means, so the way we’ve interpreted that is through movement. The chorus carry Chris along.”

A couple of years ago, when Finn thought about taking on a literary adaptation, he was “blown away” by Sunset Song’s power and modern feel.

“There is this kind of rosy, nostalgic glow around the novel,” he explains.

“People think they know the book because they read it at school or saw the television series. But it was much darker and funnier than I remembered.

“It speaks about a culture and time that is lost, but is also relevant to now, the politics are so relevant.

“It has a mythic quality.”

Sunset Song runs at the Dundee Rep from April 18 April to May 2.