Dundee’s urgent need to fix pitch problems ‘shows effects of climate change’ says club official

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s urgent need to fix pitch problems ‘shows effects of climate change’ says club official

The Dark Blues were due to host Rangers tonight but the waterlogged surface at Dens Park saw the clash postponed for a second time.

By George Cran
Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dens Park will now host Dundee v Rangers next week. Image: SNS

Dundee’s urgent need to improve their under-fire pitch shows the “effects of climate change” according to a Dens Park official.

The Dark Blues were due to face Rangers on Wednesday night in a crucial Premiership clash that would play a part in both the title race and the chase for a top-six place.

However, the surface at Dens failed a second pitch inspection hours before kick-off following heavy rain on Tuesday and further rainfall on the day of the game.

Rangers wasted little time in pointing the finger at Dundee and the SPFL, accusing the Dark Blues of “negligence and unprofessionalism” in a statement.

Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Rangers boss Philippe Clement on the Dens Park pitch last month before postponement. Image: SNS

It is the second time the fixture has been postponed and the fifth called off at Dens Park this campaign.

‘Club will do what is needed’

And club secretary Eric Drysdale accepted the need to sort the surface at Dens but also pointed to excessive rainfall.

He told Sky Sports: “I can understand people are annoyed at this and are looking at it as Dundee’s fault.

“What I would say is that from the research we have done in the last few days this year’s rainfall is 35% higher than the last 10 year average – that shows the effects of climate change on it and it shows the work we have to do urgently on the Dens Park pitch.

“We are absolutely up for doing that in the summer.

“The pitch is of a very good quality but there have been a number of occasions when home fixtures have corresponded with bad weather such as the storms last October which was the highest rainfall ever recorded in Scotland and on the back of Storm Babette between Christmas and New Year when we had the fixture with St Johnstone.

“It’s very clear that work needs to be done to rectify the situation and we absolutely recognise the challenges we face and the club will do what is needed.”

Drysdale also confirmed the SPFL disciplinary process over the number of postponements this season continues next week.

The Dundee-Rangers fixture has been rescheduled for next Wednesday at 8pm.

More from Dundee FC

Referee Don Robertson postponed the Dundee match after inspecting Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Referee explains why Dens Park wasn't fit to host Dundee v Rangers
3
Dens ground staff relay pitch covers on Wednesday afternoon. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee pitch problems explained as Dens Park surface in spotlight again
Dundee were due to host Rangers at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee v Rangers OFF - new date confirmed as Gers take aim at Dee…
10
Joe Shaughnessy said the playing surface at Dens reminds him of what George Best used to play on. Images: SNS.
Joe Shaughnessy: Dundee pitch like old footage of George Best running around
2
Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Pitch inspection called for morning of Dundee v Rangers clash
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC.
Dundee post £2.8m loss for season 2022/23 as cost of life in Championship revealed
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park.
Dundee ownership breakdown as Gordon Strachan emerges as fourth biggest shareholder
Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee expect midweek Rangers clash to go ahead as planned as John Nelms shoots…
Dundee's Tony Docherty in front of the mics at a press conference
Tony Docherty on Dens Park pitch, Rangers boss Philippe Clement and welcoming back injured…
Dundee FC manager Tony Docherty presented with the Scottish Premiership Glen's Manager of the Month award for March.
Unbeaten March sees Dundee boss Tony Docherty named Manager of the Month
3

Conversation