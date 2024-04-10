Dundee’s urgent need to fix pitch problems ‘shows effects of climate change’ says club official

Dundee’s urgent need to improve their under-fire pitch shows the “effects of climate change” according to a Dens Park official.

The Dark Blues were due to face Rangers on Wednesday night in a crucial Premiership clash that would play a part in both the title race and the chase for a top-six place.

However, the surface at Dens failed a second pitch inspection hours before kick-off following heavy rain on Tuesday and further rainfall on the day of the game.

Rangers wasted little time in pointing the finger at Dundee and the SPFL, accusing the Dark Blues of “negligence and unprofessionalism” in a statement.

It is the second time the fixture has been postponed and the fifth called off at Dens Park this campaign.

‘Club will do what is needed’

And club secretary Eric Drysdale accepted the need to sort the surface at Dens but also pointed to excessive rainfall.

He told Sky Sports: “I can understand people are annoyed at this and are looking at it as Dundee’s fault.

“What I would say is that from the research we have done in the last few days this year’s rainfall is 35% higher than the last 10 year average – that shows the effects of climate change on it and it shows the work we have to do urgently on the Dens Park pitch.

“We are absolutely up for doing that in the summer.

“The pitch is of a very good quality but there have been a number of occasions when home fixtures have corresponded with bad weather such as the storms last October which was the highest rainfall ever recorded in Scotland and on the back of Storm Babette between Christmas and New Year when we had the fixture with St Johnstone.

“It’s very clear that work needs to be done to rectify the situation and we absolutely recognise the challenges we face and the club will do what is needed.”

Drysdale also confirmed the SPFL disciplinary process over the number of postponements this season continues next week.

The Dundee-Rangers fixture has been rescheduled for next Wednesday at 8pm.