Fife Man, 18, arrested after police car chase in Leslie The chase resulted in a car colliding with stationary vehicles. By Lindsey Hamilton April 10 2024, 7:38pm The aftermath of the incident on Leslie High Street. Image Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a police car chase in Leslie. Witnesses reported seeing the incident in the Fife town on Wednesday morning. It resulted in a car colliding with stationary vehicles. No one was injured. Road policing inspector James Henry said: "Around 11am on Wednesday a vehicle failed to stop for officers on the A911, Leslie. "A short pursuit followed before the car collided with stationary vehicles on High Street. "There were no reports of injuries. "The driver, an 18-year-old man, was arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing."
