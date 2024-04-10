Arbroath man’s monument to ‘soulmate’ wife to stay at Dundee and Angus College forever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath man’s monument to ‘soulmate’ wife to stay at Dundee and Angus College forever

David McGregor has created a lasting tribute to his wife Heather on the grounds of the college.

By Stephen Eighteen
David McGregor next to the memorial dedicated to wife Heather at Dundee and Angus College's Arbroath campus
David McGregor next to the memorial dedicated to wife Heather at Dundee and Angus College's Arbroath campus. Image: Wallace Ferrier

An Arbroath man has built a permanent memorial to his “soulmate” wife.

David McGregor’s tribute to his late wife Heather will be a permanent fixture on the lawn in front of Dundee and Angus College’s Arbroath campus.

The Japanese-themed artwork, which is mostly made from metal, took around three-and-a-half years to complete.

It includes a poem down one side that David wrote about Heather, who he says was the inspiration behind the design.

Dundee and Angus College course came from a promise

The pair met at the Marine Ballroom in Arbroath in 1969.

Less than two years later they wedded in Carnoustie.

Heather and David McGregor.
Heather and David McGregor were married for 48 years. Image: David McGregor

A marriage lasting 48 years came to a heartbreaking end when Heather passed away, aged 66, in 2019.

It followed a four-year fight against bowel cancer.

“Six months before she died, she said, ‘Make a promise that you will go to college’,” David recalled.

And indeed he did.

Monument influenced by David McGregor’s Ju-Ju-Tsu background

The 71-year-old followed his passion and enrolled in an HND art class at Dundee and Angus College, where he acquired a degree.

While there, he also designed and built the monument in Heather’s memory.

David is well known in the community as a Scottish instructor of the martial art Ju-Ju-Tsu, running classes at Arbroath Sports Centre.

And this influence is apparent in the memorial, with its design based on a Japanese sword handle.

LOVE and WIFE are also written in Japanese calligraphy, on the opposite side to the poem.

Heather McGregor ‘won’t be forgotten’

David is thankful to the college art department for help with the metalwork, and local builder Ian Smith for laying down the concrete plinth.

The project was financed by David and his family, including sons Scott, 47, and Kevin, 45.

Heather McGregor
A lasting tribute has been made to Helen McGregor. Image: David McGregor

“It was all for her,” David said of his beloved late wife.

“Heather was my soulmate.

“She was a really caring person.

“She was the gel that kept together me, Scott and Kevin.

“Anybody can now see this beautiful monument.

“Heather McGregor certainly won`t be forgotten.”

