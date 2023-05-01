Arbroath RNLI: Locals set to voice anger at public meeting over lifeboat station downgrade

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

RNLI chiefs are set to be sent a clear message from an Arbroath public meeting over the anger around a decision to downgrade its 220-year-old lifeboat station.

The outcome of the charity’s lifesaving review has sent shockwaves through the community since being announced on Friday.

In a late afternoon summit with local volunteers, RNLI Scotland boss Jill Hepburn confirmed the news Arbroath feared since the review was announced late last year.

Neighbouring Broughty Ferry will receive a £2.5 million Shannon-class all-weather craft to replace the current Trent-class Elizabeth of Glamis.

But Arbroath’s all-conditions capability is to end when its Mersey-class Inchcape is removed.

An inshore Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable boat (RIB) will be stationed there in its place.

The RNLI say the combination will enhance local lifesaving provision – and the plan reflects changes the organisation has seen in water use on the stretch of coastline covered by the two stations.

No firm date has been set on the changes coming into place.

Online petition

But an online petition against the move has gathered more than 2,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

And on Tuesday night the town’s Meadowbank Inn is set to be packed for a 7pm public meeting to discuss the issue.

Figures connected to the town station say the immediate reaction has been overwhelming.

Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith said: “The response has been astonishing.

“But at the same time it’s not really a surprise given how the community has always felt about the lifeboat.

“We believe the RNLI have got this one badly wrong.

“I think they will get that message loud and clear from the public meeting.”

He is particularly upset the organisation has backtracked on a commitment made in 2014 to equip Arbroath with the jet-propelled Shannon.

The proposal was still in place up to 2019 before Covid struck.

“On Friday night I was so disgusted with the outcome that I said I’d had enough and was ready to walk away,” said Alex.

“From the response in the town, and all over the world from people connected to Arbroath, the right thing to do is fight this.

“So that’s what I intend to do in every way I can.”

Stations set against each other

Ian Ballantyne has been chairman of the local Lifeboat Management Group for 15 years and says much of the anger is around the handling of the review.

“I’m the liaison between the station, the Guild and HQ so if there are any issues relating to the station we can work together to sort them out,” he said.

“We didn’t know what they were going to say on Friday – but we guessed it.

“There is absolutely no animosity between the two stations, but Broughty is getting a Shannon and Arbroath is not.

“It’s not sour grapes, it’s about the downgrading of this station to one with just inshore capability.

“And in particular it’s about the way the whole thing has been handled.

“They have set two stations against each other and that is wrong.

“It’s a multi-million pound charity, we understand that.

“But they have gone corporate and completely lost touch with the very people that they require to go out in their boats to save lives.

“My gut feeling is that this is not a reversible decision.

“But it is not going to stop us trying.

“And, irrespective of what happens and when it will happen, this station will be here to do what it has always done – save lives.”

Guild president’s tears over review announcement

For almost 35 years, Arbroath Guild president Mo Morrison has led the dedicated crew of fundraisers whose efforts have poured hundreds of thousands of pounds into station coffers.

“We have more than 25 Guild members, the majority of whom are actively involved in supporting the crew and the boat,” said Mo.

The review decision brought the 77-year-old to tears, but she is determined to be part of the fight.

She said: “On Friday I think they got a bit of a fright when they saw how many were packed in to the station to learn the outcome.

“There were crew and Guild there because we care so much about this station.

“The response in the town since then has been astronomical.

“I’m sure a lot of people will turn out on Tuesday to make their feelings known.

“It’s all to do with money and politics, and we’re not having that.”