Plans approved for Pizza Hut takeaway in Kirkcaldy

Proposals were lodged with Fife Council for signs for the fast food chain in a vacant unit on St Clair Street.

By Neil Henderson
Pizza Hut could soon be returning to Kirkcaldy. Image: Mark Newcombe/Shutterstock

Plans for a Pizza Hut takeaway in Kirkcaldy have been approved.

Proposals were lodged with Fife Council for signs for the fast food chain in a vacant unit on St Clair Street, in the Gallatown area.

The unit is next door to Greens of Kirkcaldy and Subway.

Work has already begun on refurbishing the site – though Pizza Hut has yet to officially confirm if and when it plans on opening the outlet.

Architect’s drawings of how the new outlet would look have been published on the council’s website.

Drawings of proposed Pizza Hut take-away. Image: Fife Council planning portal
The vacant retail unit on St Clair Street where Pizza hut could move in. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Pizza Hut’s last restaurant in the town, at Kirkcaldy Retail Park, closed permanently in 2020.

The potential opening comes with other outlets including “fancy takeaway” Get Fried moving into the town in recent weeks.

Meanwhile a former linen factory, close to the proposed Pizza Hut site, is set to make way for a Farmfoods.

The Courier has contacted Pizza Hut for comment.

