MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Dundee FC’s Championship win is a victory for the whole city

What a weekend of celebration and coming together; of watching history unfold and partying in the street.

No, not the Coronation. Although that was lovely too. I’m talking about Dundee’s eight-goal Championship decider against Queen’s Park which saw them clinch promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

“You can’t write about that,” a friend told me. “You’ll alienate half your readership.”

Well, if you’re a United fan, stick with me until the end please, and then see what you think.

There was a stage in my 20s when I could name you almost all of the Dundee squad.

Ironically I was dating a Queens Park player who Dundee United had an eye on at the time. And I was making an extra £90 a week by reporting on second and third division games for a newspaper.

Now, 20 years on, I couldn’t name the goalie. Or anyone else for that matter. Work, life, travel, kids – they’ve all taken over and frankly, I’m not as fussed.

And it’s fair to say our family is all over the shop when it comes to loyalties too.

Grandad would have loved Dundee FC win

My husband’s an Arab – as is our eldest, who also supports Manchester City. For some reason (we’re hoping it’s a phase) the middle one supports Rangers and Manchester United. The youngest is a Liverpool fan. And for me, it’s Dundee and Brentford (long story).

But I grew up with my grandad telling me how, as a boy, he and his pals would take week about going to Dundee and United games.

He lived bang in the middle between the two grounds on Hindmarsh Avenue until he died. And he told me we don’t have to be like other cities.

Dundee is a small city, he told me, and we should support, or at least not hate, any team that carries its name.

I still go by that maxim today.

I wouldn’t say my husband’s mean, but I always detect a half smile when he says ‘your team lost today’, whereas, I’d much rather see United win than lose. And I won’t be alone in hoping they stay in the Premiership next season.

Still, when I switched on for the final 20 minutes of Dundee’s 5-3 Championship decider at the weekend my cries of YESSSSSSS were as gutteral, raw, real and instinctive as any fan’s.

But now that the City Square celebrations are over, the parties cleared up and hangovers ridden out, what does this promotion really mean?

Dundee FC and United success is a win for the whole city

Let’s get to business. If both teams are up, it is huge for our city.

It means more money will be spent in pubs and restaurants and more staff employed in these venues, not least on the much missed Dundee derby days.

But there’s more to it than money and prestige. And it wasn’t until I watched the Disney + documentary Welcome to Wrexham that the true impact of promotion sunk in.

You may have heard about Wrexham AFC’s fairytale story.

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club for £2.25 in November 2020. And after 15 years outside the football league, the Red Dragons from North Wales secured promotion to the National League of England and Wales.

The documentary tells the stories of fans and shows what promotion meant to them.

One father of two had recently split from his partner and says watching his beloved Wrexham saved his mental health.

Another fan had been diagnosed with bowel cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. When asked what was top of his bucket list, he thought about it and said ‘seeing Wrexham go up.’

A lady whose husband had died suddenly credited her football ‘family’ for helping her through the tough times.

Dreams come true closer to home too

Their stories reminded me that football is about much more than football.

And the Dundee squad who won promotion at the weekend should know they will have made plenty of dreams come true too.

Just like at Wrexham, there will be a fan who’s ill; a die-hard who has lost their partner; a devotee who is healthier and happier as a result of this success and for the chance to see their team play in Scotland’s top flight.

The same goes for the United players.

The real difference they make to people’s lives is a story that’s rarely told – and the Disney documentary tells it splendidly.

Now. Come on Dundee (and United) ..And thank you.