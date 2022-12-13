MARTEL MAXWELL: I sensed my grandad’s spirit in Dundee’s pub full of memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MARTEL MAXWELL: I sensed my grandad’s spirit in Dundee’s pub full of memories

By Martel Maxwell
December 13 2022, 6.27pm Updated: December 13 2022, 6.31pm
David Maxwell, in his 70s, next to a trophy cabinet at Celtic Park.
When Martel stepped through the door of Molly Malones bar in Dundee, she had no idea she'd be reminded of her late grandad, David Maxwell.

As I approached Molly Malones on Friday night, suddenly I was transported back in time – 27 years ago to be precise.

In the present, I was there to meet some pals for a night out before heading to Gallery 48 for tapas.

But all I could remember was another evening all that time ago.

Finally 18, I’d got a bar job the moment I could, and I was about to walk into The Globe, as it was then known, for my first shift.

So many memories came flooding back from the six or so months I worked there, before the summer holidays ended and I moved to Edinburgh.

But mainly, I remember the wind ups, of which I was almost always the target.

I think they saw me coming.

image shows the writer Martel Maxwell next to a quote: "I felt like my grandad was there in spirit in The Globe that night with his pal Freddie."

Like the time – after I’d been working there a few months – when I asked after the whereabouts of Jim, one of the regulars who popped in for a pint or two every night without fail.

“Dead,” one said.

“What?”

“Didn’t you hear? Heart attack. Killed him straight away.”

I was in shock.

“Jim with the baseball cap? But he seemed healthy and, well, not very old.”

My colleagues agreed it was hard to compute and shook their heads with disbelief.

Alas, poor Jim. Or not?

Then, a couple of weeks later, while pouring a pint (the manageress asked if I was serving them with a cone for my first month there because they had so much head on them) I looked up and my mouth dropped open.

Exterior of Globe bar in Dundee.
The Globe, now Molly Malone’s in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford.

“What’s wrong? You look like you’ve seen a ghost,” someone said, possibly with a smile.

“It’s… it’s Jim,” I croaked. “I thought he was… you know..”

“Dead?” Bellowed Jim.

Everyone burst out laughing.

“There he is, back from the dead,” his friend shouted.

Lots of people (including Jim) were in on the joke as tears steamed down faces, aisles were rolled in, and fingers pointed at my ashen face.

Jim, in case you’re wondering, looked fine – better than normal actually, given he’d had two weeks away in Tenerife.

Two pints of beer with a thick head, on a bar.
Do you want a flake with that? Martel’s pints were on the frothy side. Image: Shutterstock.

Then there was the time we all took cover behind the bar while a riot unfolded in the pub, but but that’s a whole other column…

Memories linger in Molly Malones

Back to Friday. The Globe is Molly Malones now and I was worried it would have been transformed beyond recognition.

But the layout was similar – and the atmosphere electric as crowds of pals scooped their pints and G &Ts with festive cheer.

As I said hello to my friends, someone tapped me on the shoulder.

“Hello,” he said. “I’ve always hoped I’d get the chance to speak to you. I knew your grandfather Davie Maxwell. You could write a book about that man. I have so many stories about him.”

The man’s name was Freddie Batchelor and he was lovely.

Freddie’s dad had been pals with my Papa – and Freddie had worked with my grandad for a spell at the council as a plasterer.

Freddie probably has no idea how much his chat meant to me.

When someone you love dies, you mourn them. And sometimes you wish you could hear all the stories about them – ask if the myths you’ve heard are true.

Wait till the boys here these stories

Freddie told me my grandad was a great footballer and pals with Bobby Cox.

This I’d heard but to tell my football-daft boys their great grandfather is still remembered like this is everything – to me and them.

three small boys standing in a goalmouth with their backs to the camera and their names and ages on the back of their football shirts.
Martel’s three boys are football-crazy.

My grandad’s pals the two Johns (Kelly and Samson) have always regaled me with tales of the high-jinks tomfoolery that was my grandad’s trademark. And Freddie offered up a couple of new crackers that made me chuckle.

They’re stories I’ll cherish forever.

I’m sure you’ll have your own special people, who are no longer here.

Memories fade and you hear their names less frequently, until it feels like all their stories have died with them.

But I felt like my grandad was there in spirit in The Globe that night with his pal Freddie.

It’s always been a place of memories for me. The Globe. Molly Malones. Call it what you will.

And now I’ve got another special one to add to the bank.

Thank you Freddie.

