Liam Dick ‘ecstatic’ to see ‘different’ Lewis Vaughan back on the scoresheet for Raith Rovers

Lewis Vaughan stood out as a talent as soon as Liam Dick got the chance to work with him.

Vaughan recently made his return from a long-term injury and marked another milestone on Saturday with his first goal since that comeback.

His equaliser took the SPFL Trust Trophy last-16 tie to penalties, which Raith won.

That put them into the hat for Tuesday’s quarter- and semi-final draw where they learned they face an away trip to Queen’s Park.

Dick is eyeing the trophy once more after playing his part in last season’s success.

Weight off his shoulders

Vaughan’s header not only helped keep that dream alive, but it also relieved the “pressure” the forward was putting on himself, according to the full-back.

Vaughan’s goal:

He was maybe getting a bit frustrated with himself because he’s played a couple of games and he’ll feel a bit of pressure.

“Inside himself, not necessarily from players, staff or fans.

“With everything he’s gone through, everyone is absolutely ecstatic for him.”

‘Just different’

Dick joined at Stark’s Park at the start of the 2021/22 season from Alloa.

There he got to experience first-hand the talent of Vaughan. “He’s a top player,” said Dick.

“As soon as I came in, coming from Aloa last season, the wee man was fit and in training and he was playing at the start of the season.

“You could just tell, as someone who hadn’t actually played with him, that he’s just different.

“Some of the things he would do – some of the goals he would score and you’d think, that wasn’t even on.

“He just knows how to score goals.”