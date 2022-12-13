Michael Tidser was ‘sold on Kelty Hearts vision’ and says club are moving in the right direction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts captain Michael Tidser has had an “eventful few years” at the club.

The Maroon Machine’s victory over Northern Irish champions Linfield on Saturday meant they were in the hat for Tuesday’s SPFL Trust Trophy draw.

They will take on Queen of the South in Dumfries in the quarter-final.

If they are successful they will play the winner of Hamilton versus Clyde.

“It was great to beat Linfield and only when you look back at it do you realise what an achievement it was,” said Tidser.

‘Eventful few years’

“When you consider where we were a few years ago to now being in the quarter-finals of the cup is great.

“We have had an eventful few years.

“I came in under Barry Ferguson and he sold me on the vision for the club.

“But there have been millions of players sold a vision and it doesn’t come off.”

Under Ferguson, Kelty won the Lowland League and League Two play-off to take their place in the SPFL.

They then won that league at the first time of asking under the guidance of Kevin Thomson after his predecessor left for Alloa Athletic.

League One has proved to be a bit trickier, now with John Potter at the helm.

Kelty have a bit of a cushion between them and ninth-placed Clyde and still harbour ambitions of climbing the table and making a push for the play-offs.

“When you beat a team like Linfield then it shows we are going in the right direction,” added the 32-year-old.

“We beat St Johnstone [in the Scottish Cup] who were the cup holders last season as well.

“Hopefully we can continue this rise for a while yet.”