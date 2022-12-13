SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Dundee, Raith Rovers, Dunfermline and Kelty Hearts learn path to final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee, Dunfermline Athletic, Raith Rovers and Kelty Hearts now know who they will face in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals.

The path to the final has been mapped out, with the semi-final draw also made at Hampden on Tuesday.

The standout quarter-final tie will see James McPake take his Dunfermline side back to his old stomping ground to take on Dundee.

Holders Raith will travel to take on Queen’s Park and Kelty Hearts also have an away tie, at Queen of the South.

The final last-eight fixture sees Hamilton host Clyde.

Road to the final

The semi-final draw was also made, setting up a potential Fife derby.

The winner of Dundee v Dunfermline will take on Queen’s Park or Raith Rovers.

If Kelty can get past Queen of the South they will take on the winners of Hamilton and Clyde.

The quarter-finals will be played on the midweek of January 10/11 and the semi-finals will take place in February.

Further reading: