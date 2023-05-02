‘Fancy takeaway’ Get Fried opens in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Fancy takeaway’ Get Fried opens in Kirkcaldy

Beer cheese sauce and lorne Scotch eggs are among the quirky items on the menu.

By Neil Henderson
Get Fried owners Martyn Davie and Cheryl Morris outside the new takeaway. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Get Fried owners Martyn Davie and Cheryl Morris outside the new takeaway. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A “fancy takeaway” offering new takes on culinary classics has launched in Kirkcaldy.

Get Fried, on the corner of High Street and Kirk Wynd, opened its doors this week and has already gained plaudits from first-time customers.

The restaurant’s diverse menu features everything from ‘Texas BBQ Massacre’ loaded fries to ‘Fry Me Up Scotty’, with Scotch eggs made using Stornoway black pudding and lorne sausage.

And while there are more traditional offerings like fish and chips, the menu is packed with “unique” creations like ‘Hulk Hoagie’ – a sub filled with salt beef, beer cheese sauce, onion rings, skinny fries, garlic sauce and sriracha mayo.

Martyn has experience of working in kitchens worldwide. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Owners Martyn Davie, 34, and partner Cheryl Morris, 28, describe the new venture as a “fancy takeaway”.

Martyn told The Courier he promises to bring his 12 years’ experience of working in kitchens around the world to the table.

He said: “I’ve worked in kitchens in Australia as well as Berlin and London, and also spent time in China.

‘We’ve worked hard to make this unique’

“More recently, I’ve been working in St Andrews, but longed for the chance to open my own place.

“We wanted more than just a chippy so set about devising a menu that hopefully will excite our customers.

“Most important of all is that everything is completely fresh and prepared to order.

“For example, we use six types of flour in our batter to create, what we think, is the perfect batter.

Martyn and Cheryl have been delighted with the early response. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Added to that, we try to source local produce from local suppliers wherever possible.

“There are lots of chip shops and takeaways so we’ve worked hard to make ours unique.

“Because of that, we hope people will return time and again.”

Despite only opening this week, Cheryl says they have been surprised by the amount of customers through the door.

Smoked haddock Scotch egg and fries is also on offer. Image Get Fried/Facebook

She said: “The response in just the first few days has been phenomenal and really heartening.

“We know it will take time to get established but the feedback from customers so far has been nothing humbling.

“Several have already been back to order again, which is amazing.”

What else is on the menu at Get Fried?

Other items on the menu include:

  • Beercan Cheeseburger – beef mince, bacon, beer cheese sauce, burger sauce, dill pickles and shredded lettuce.
  • Baby Got Mac – braised and battered beef short rib with four-cheese macaroni, topped with a BBQ sauce drizzle and spring onion.
  • Sub Marine – queen scallops, king prawns, calamari, lemon and black pepper mayo, rocket and chilli flakes.
  • Chilli Macarolli – macaroni cheese, chilli con carne, buffalo hot sauce, jalapenos, crispy onions and chilli flakes.
  • Mince ‘n’ Totties – beef mince with caramelised onions in a red wine gravy.
  • Mac ‘n’ Blue – Stornoway black pudding, blue cheese sauce, bacon, mushrooms and rocket.

