‘Fancy takeaway’ Get Fried opens in Kirkcaldy

A “fancy takeaway” offering new takes on culinary classics has launched in Kirkcaldy.

Get Fried, on the corner of High Street and Kirk Wynd, opened its doors this week and has already gained plaudits from first-time customers.

The restaurant’s diverse menu features everything from ‘Texas BBQ Massacre’ loaded fries to ‘Fry Me Up Scotty’, with Scotch eggs made using Stornoway black pudding and lorne sausage.

And while there are more traditional offerings like fish and chips, the menu is packed with “unique” creations like ‘Hulk Hoagie’ – a sub filled with salt beef, beer cheese sauce, onion rings, skinny fries, garlic sauce and sriracha mayo.

Owners Martyn Davie, 34, and partner Cheryl Morris, 28, describe the new venture as a “fancy takeaway”.

Martyn told The Courier he promises to bring his 12 years’ experience of working in kitchens around the world to the table.

He said: “I’ve worked in kitchens in Australia as well as Berlin and London, and also spent time in China.

‘We’ve worked hard to make this unique’

“More recently, I’ve been working in St Andrews, but longed for the chance to open my own place.

“We wanted more than just a chippy so set about devising a menu that hopefully will excite our customers.

“Most important of all is that everything is completely fresh and prepared to order.

“For example, we use six types of flour in our batter to create, what we think, is the perfect batter.

“Added to that, we try to source local produce from local suppliers wherever possible.

“There are lots of chip shops and takeaways so we’ve worked hard to make ours unique.

“Because of that, we hope people will return time and again.”

Despite only opening this week, Cheryl says they have been surprised by the amount of customers through the door.

She said: “The response in just the first few days has been phenomenal and really heartening.

“We know it will take time to get established but the feedback from customers so far has been nothing humbling.

“Several have already been back to order again, which is amazing.”

What else is on the menu at Get Fried?

Other items on the menu include:

Beercan Cheeseburger – beef mince, bacon, beer cheese sauce, burger sauce, dill pickles and shredded lettuce.

– beef mince, bacon, beer cheese sauce, burger sauce, dill pickles and shredded lettuce. Baby Got Mac – braised and battered beef short rib with four-cheese macaroni, topped with a BBQ sauce drizzle and spring onion.

– braised and battered beef short rib with four-cheese macaroni, topped with a BBQ sauce drizzle and spring onion. Sub Marine – queen scallops, king prawns, calamari, lemon and black pepper mayo, rocket and chilli flakes.

– queen scallops, king prawns, calamari, lemon and black pepper mayo, rocket and chilli flakes. Chilli Macarolli – macaroni cheese, chilli con carne, buffalo hot sauce, jalapenos, crispy onions and chilli flakes.

– macaroni cheese, chilli con carne, buffalo hot sauce, jalapenos, crispy onions and chilli flakes. Mince ‘n’ Totties – beef mince with caramelised onions in a red wine gravy.

– beef mince with caramelised onions in a red wine gravy. Mac ‘n’ Blue – Stornoway black pudding, blue cheese sauce, bacon, mushrooms and rocket.