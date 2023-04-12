Fife Scotland’s last linen factory to be demolished to make way for new Kirkcaldy Farmfoods The frozen food retailer now has the go ahead to tear down the former Victoria Linen Works, which closed in 2021 after 200 years of operation. By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter April 12 2023, 5.15pm Share Scotland’s last linen factory to be demolished to make way for new Kirkcaldy Farmfoods Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4300105/kirkcaldy-farmfoods/ Copy Link 0 comment The former Victoria Linen Works will be turned into a Farmfoods. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]
Conversation