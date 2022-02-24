Historic Fife linen factory set to be turned into Farmfoods store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Historic Fife linen factory set to be turned into Farmfoods store

By Craig Smith, local democracy reporter
February 24 2022, 12.08pm
Victoria Linen works
The former Victoria Linen Works is set to be turned into a Farmfoods.

Scotland’s last linen factory could soon be torn down and turned into a supermarket selling frozen food.

National food retailer, Farmfoods, has submitted plans to demolish the former Victoria Linen Works in Kirkcaldy and create a new branch following the closure of its previous outlet in the Kirkcaldy Centre – formerly known as The Postings.

Up to 20 jobs and significant new investment have been promised by the company if planning permission is granted for the development in McKenzie Street.

Despite this there will inevitably be concerns about whether or not the proposed store will take trade away from elsewhere in the town.

Victoria Linen works
The Victoria Linen Works closed its doors in April 2021.

Aldi has a supermarket across the road from the site, but supporting papers along with the application from Farmfoods suggest there would be minimal impact on the town centre and other retail areas such as St Clair Street and Templehall.

The documents also note that a number of other sites were considered but ultimately rejected, with the former Victoria Linen Works pinpointed as ideal in terms of location and for transport links.

What has Farmfoods said about the new plans?

A statement from Farmfoods said: “A full retail impact assessment has been undertaken and this demonstrates that the proposal will not have a significant adverse impact on the vitality or viability of Kirkcaldy town centre or any other related locations within Kirkcaldy or elsewhere.

“The development would also assist in meeting an identified qualitative retail deficiency providing an improvement on the range of convenience goods shopping for the benefit of local residents.”

Historic linen works

Based in Kirkcaldy since 1825, Peter Greig and Co – the company based at the former Victoria Linen Works – closed its doors in April last year.

Around 20 people worked at the factory on St Clair Street.

The works were once one of 15 mills in Kirkcaldy alone.

Fife’s industrial heritage was built on coal and textiles – at their peak in the 19th Century, the mills employed around 10,000 people.

Farmfoods, meanwhile, has a large presence across Scotland, with shops in Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline, Glenrothes and Leven.

