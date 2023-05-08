Arbroath politicians fight to overturn RNLI decision to axe all-weather lifeboat

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus politicians have vowed to challenge the RNLI’s bombshell decision to downgrade Arbroath.

It is understood the charity will provide a more detailed explanation for the decision later this week but will face tough scrutiny from local figures.

Bosses have confirmed plans to replace Arbroath’s all-weather Inchcape boat with an inshore Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable.

It effectively turns one of Scotland’s oldest stations – and the last in the country with a slipway launch – into an inshore operation.

The Meadowbank Inn was packed for a public meeting last week that saw the decision branded an insult to crew members who died at sea.

‘Never seen anything like it’

Angus MP Dave Doogan said he would be “amazed” if RNLI bosses anticipated the level of public anger and said local politicians have “never seen anything like it”.

He said: “The decision is inexplicable to a lot of people, myself included.

“The RNLI have said they are going to share with me their methodology next week.

“It will be interesting to see the rationale that says a busy commercial harbour like Arbroath, with a very well used and challenging entrance to the harbour, needs a smaller lifeboat than it has right now.

“What I anticipate is that when we have sight of the rationale, the assumptions that have been made will be challenged.

“The RNLI will have an opportunity to review their decision on the basis of that challenge.”

Why are people angry?

Arbroath was promised a jet-propelled Shannon-class ALB as far back as 2014.

The station is currently sitting on funds of almost £4 million – more than enough to cover the cost of a Shannon-class.

Mr Doogan said he does not believe funding is the issue and is prepared to dispute any assumptions made about the needs of the local community.

We continue to work collectively to challenge the decision to downgrade Arbroath Lifeboat – coordinating with Graeme Dey MSP and local councillors, my dialogue with the RNLI and local reps before this decision remains ongoing. This downgrade is not acceptable to Arbroath. pic.twitter.com/t2hIBjjg63 — Dave Doogan MP (@DaveDooganSNP) May 6, 2023

The SNP MP added: “It’s an extremely busy part of the coast and many of those vessels, if they were to get into difficulty, cannot be recovered by an open boat.

“They will need a bigger, more substantial vessel like a Shannon.”

No meaningful explanation

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey said he too is seeking a “full understanding” of the rationale behind the decision.

Mr Dey attended a meeting with Mr Doogan and RNLI bosses in Perth earlier this year to discuss Arboath getting the Shannon-class vessel it was promised.

“We left the meeting believing the case for that was a strong one,” he said.

“Therefore, in the absence of any kind of meaningful explanation we, like the community, are at a loss to understand the position arrived at.

“We have written jointly to the RNLI asking that they share, in detail, their rationale.

“Whether this decision can or will be reversed remains to be seen but the very least that’s owed here is openness.”

RNLI chiefs snubbed an invitation from The Courier to attend a public meeting.

The charity says the decision to locate a jet-powered Shannon-class at Broughty Ferry and an Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable at Arbroath is the outcome of a “collaborative, evidence-based process.”

It believes lifesaving cover will be enhanced by the plan, which reflects changes in the water use along the stretch of coast.