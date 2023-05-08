Arbroath politicians fight to overturn RNLI decision to axe all-weather lifeboat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Arbroath politicians fight to overturn RNLI decision to axe all-weather lifeboat

It is understood the charity will provide a more detailed explanation for the decision later this week but will face tough scrutiny from local figures.

By Derek Healey
A crew member at RNLI Arbroath.

Angus politicians have vowed to challenge the RNLI’s bombshell decision to downgrade Arbroath.

It is understood the charity will provide a more detailed explanation for the decision later this week but will face tough scrutiny from local figures.

Bosses have confirmed plans to replace Arbroath’s all-weather Inchcape boat with an inshore Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable.

It effectively turns one of Scotland’s oldest stations – and the last in the country with a slipway launch – into an inshore operation.

The Meadowbank Inn was packed for a public meeting last week that saw the decision branded an insult to crew members who died at sea.

‘Never seen anything like it’

Angus MP Dave Doogan said he would be “amazed” if RNLI bosses anticipated the level of public anger and said local politicians have “never seen anything like it”.

He said: “The decision is inexplicable to a lot of people, myself included.

“The RNLI have said they are going to share with me their methodology next week.

“It will be interesting to see the rationale that says a busy commercial harbour like Arbroath, with a very well used and challenging entrance to the harbour, needs a smaller lifeboat than it has right now.

Dave Doogan,. Image: Supplied

“What I anticipate is that when we have sight of the rationale, the assumptions that have been made will be challenged.

“The RNLI will have an opportunity to review their decision on the basis of that challenge.”

Why are people angry?

Arbroath was promised a jet-propelled Shannon-class ALB as far back as 2014.

The station is currently sitting on funds of almost £4 million – more than enough to cover the cost of a Shannon-class.

Mr Doogan said he does not believe funding is the issue and is prepared to dispute any assumptions made about the needs of the local community.

The SNP MP added: “It’s an extremely busy part of the coast and many of those vessels, if they were to get into difficulty, cannot be recovered by an open boat.

“They will need a bigger, more substantial vessel like a Shannon.”

No meaningful explanation

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey said he too is seeking a “full understanding” of the rationale behind the decision.

Mr Dey attended a meeting with Mr Doogan and RNLI bosses in Perth earlier this year to discuss Arboath getting the Shannon-class vessel it was promised.

“We left the meeting believing the case for that was a strong one,” he said.

“Therefore, in the absence of any kind of meaningful explanation we, like the community, are at a loss to understand the position arrived at.

Graeme Dey. Image: Supplied

“We have written jointly to the RNLI asking that they share, in detail, their rationale.

“Whether this decision can or will be reversed remains to be seen but the very least that’s owed here is openness.”

RNLI chiefs snubbed an invitation from The Courier to attend a public meeting.

The charity says the decision to locate a jet-powered Shannon-class at Broughty Ferry and an Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable at Arbroath is the outcome of a “collaborative, evidence-based process.”

It believes lifesaving cover will be enhanced by the plan, which reflects changes in the water use along the stretch of coast.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A crew member at RNLI Arbroath.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Young fans Abe Egen and Kayla Disbury-Low with a Dundee flag
Dundee fans salute title heroes as thousands turn out for trophy celebration
3
A crew member at RNLI Arbroath.
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
4
Pat and Stuart Brown, residents of Naughton Place, with their energy bills.
Apology issued to Dundee elderly housing complex residents over ‘unacceptable’ service charge hike
5
A crew member at RNLI Arbroath.
Tributes as Partick Thistle fan dies travelling back from Raith Rovers game in Kirkcaldy
6
A crew member at RNLI Arbroath.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
7
A crew member at RNLI Arbroath.
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
8
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
9
A crew member at RNLI Arbroath.
Brechin City v Spartans: Why didn’t pyramid play-off clash go to extra-time before penalty…
10
A crew member at RNLI Arbroath.
Perth boxing boss linked to Irish crimelord Daniel Kinahan is behind event at Dundee’s…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]