Craig Wighton hails ‘best season’ after hitting 20 goals for Dunfermline and scooping monthly award

Dunfermline marksman Craig Wighton admits it looked like he was trying his best not to score his 20th goal of the season before hitting the milestone against Alloa.

The striker went into the final match of the season looking to become the first Pars player to notch 20 strikes in a campaign since Kevin Nisbet scored 23 in the 2019/20 season.

🎥 Watch both the goals from yesterday's 2-0 win over Alloa Athletic. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/YcpfaLFBHP — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) May 6, 2023

Wighton opened the scoring in the second half of Saturday’s win to hit his mark, but only after missing three chances in the opening 45 minutes.

“In the first half it looked like I was trying my hardest not to get it,” he said.

Trying too hard

“I should have scored, I could have had a hat-trick on another day. I’m glad in the end that I got it.

“I was maybe trying too hard in the first half because it was in the back of my mind obviously.

“We had a lot of chances and even though if it wasn’t that one I knew that we would keep getting the chances.

“They had a good block at the start of the second half but I should definitely have scored one, if not two, in the first half.

“It has been my best season and probably the most games that I have played in a season. If I’m right.

“Hopefully I can take that into next year and kick on.”

To cap off an excellent campaign, Wighton was awarded the League One player of the month award for April.

The 25-year-old netted five times in four matches last month.

Team effort

The only game he failed to score in, versus Clyde, he set up Kane Ritchie-Hosler’s equaliser with a delightful backheel.

“It’s good. It’s nice to get these things,” said Wighton.

“It was a good month in terms of goals but, as a team, you probably could’ve given it to anyone the last month.

“It’s a real team effort, but it’s always nice to get a few personal things as well.”

“It was a big month with some big games. We knew it was going to be a tough month, with some hard fixtures, but it’s good to get it in that month.

“I scored a few goals, so I was delighted with that.”