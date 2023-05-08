Mum of murdered Fife teen Karen Dewar says her killer should never be released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum of murdered Fife teen Karen Dewar says her killer should never be released

Allison Dewar says Colyn Evans has 'taken everything' away from her family.

By Laura Devlin
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.

The mum of a Fife teenager who was brutally murdered 18 years ago has urged authorities never to release her killer.

Welshman Colyn Evans killed 16-year-old Karen Dewar in Tayport in 2005 by strangling and stabbing her before stuffing her body in a bin and setting it on fire.

He was sentenced to 17 years behind bars and subsequently moved south to be closer to his family – which returned to Wales from their home in Kennoway – in preparation for his eventual release.

Colyn Evans leaves Edinburgh High Court after being sentenced for the murder of Karen Dewar, 16, from Tayport, Fife. Friday June 10, 2005.

Evans applied for parole last March, having served the 17 years, as well as requesting a move to an open prison.

Both submissions were rejected by the Parole Board for England and Wales.

Now Karen’s mum Allison Dewar has spoken out about Evans’ parole bid, saying the killer would be a threat to the public if he were ever released.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, she said: “The world is a much safer place when he’s on the inside because he will definitely do it again. He won’t be able to help himself.”

Allison said Evans “took everything away” from her Karen’s family.

She added: “My husband will never be able to walk her up the aisle.

‘You think it gets easier but I’m not sure it does’

“I’ll never get the chance to be a granny. You think it gets easier but I’m not sure it does. You just get used to it.”

Evans, then 17, lived on the same street as the Dewar family – Karen and parents Allison and Frank – in Tayport and she had befriended him as a new arrival in the area.

It later emerged the troubled teenager had been in the community with little monitoring, despite his extensive record of concerning and deviant behaviour.

Allison Dewar speaking at a memorial event in 2015.

His first sex offence – an indecent exposure – came when he was just 12 and he was later charged with lewd and libidinous behaviour following inappropriate sexual conduct with two girls under the age of 16.

Months afterwards, Evans was accused of trying to remove a young boy from school by producing a fake note, pretending it was from the boy’s parents and was also reported for attacking an eight-year-old boy and indecent exposure.

Online justice affairs magazine 1919 said it is understood Evans will be eligible for a further review “in due course” but no details were released as to when that would be.

