Pictures as Scone marks coronation with a big lunch

Revellers feasted on a big lunch in Scone to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Visitors to Robert Douglas Memorial Institute enjoyed tea, coffee, sandwiches, cakes and snacks as well as a bouncy castle, crown competition and crafts.

Fittingly, there were also crown-making activities at Sunday’s event.

The occasion was opened by Isobel McCallum who, at 97, is thought to be the oldest born and bred person in Scone.

Here are the best pictures. All images by Phil Hannah.