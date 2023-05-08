Perth & Kinross Pictures as Scone marks coronation with a big lunch The event was opened by Isobel McCallum who, at 97, is thought to be the oldest born and bred person in Scone. Amelia Gault and Isabel Laing try their hands at making a crown at the big lunch. Image: Phil Hannah. By Stephen Eighteen May 8 2023, 10.36am Share Pictures as Scone marks coronation with a big lunch Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4366117/scone-coronation-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Revellers feasted on a big lunch in Scone to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. Visitors to Robert Douglas Memorial Institute enjoyed tea, coffee, sandwiches, cakes and snacks as well as a bouncy castle, crown competition and crafts. Fittingly, there were also crown-making activities at Sunday’s event. The occasion was opened by Isobel McCallum who, at 97, is thought to be the oldest born and bred person in Scone. Here are the best pictures. All images by Phil Hannah. From an exhibition about Queen Elizabeth II, Sophia Nicol and Roxanne Foley try a 1953 phone and typewriter. Karen Martin, Irene Nicoll and Ann Gellatly. Guests enjoying the big lunch at RDM Institute. The event brought together families and friends. Pyper Morrissey tucks in. Isobel McCallum (98) cuts the ribbon. Guests enjoying tea, coffee and sandwiches. Isobel McCallum with flowers, alongside daughters Sheila and Rhona McCallum, and organise Karen Donaldson. Organisers preparing for the big lunch. Bruce Stratton, Elaine O’Toole and Barbara Stratton. Amelia Gault and Isabel laing try their hands at making a crown. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
