Home Business & Environment Farming

Perthshire farmer says industry ‘watching Germany with bated breath’

He tells us about the devastating impact of the last foot-and-mouth outbreak in Scotland.

By Kirsten Johnson
Neil and Debbie McGowan on their farm near Alyth
Neil and Debbie McGowan on their farm near Alyth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Perthshire livestock farmer Neil McGowan gets emotional whenever he thinks back to the “devastation” foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) brought to Scotland in 2001.

Th is country’s agriculture sector is now looking nervously at Germany, where an outbreak of FMD was reported last week.

Neil, 49, runs Incheoch Farm, near Alyth.

He was not directly affected by the outbreak but his maternal grandfather lost his prize 150-year-old herd in Castle Douglas.

‘Exceptionally difficult’ time

His voice breaking as he recalled the dark shadow FMD cast over the industry, Neil said: “It was an exceptionally difficult time for livestock farmers. We talk about ‘pre foot and mouth’ and ‘post hand, foot and mouth’ like people now talk about the Covid pandemic – it changed everything.

“Thankfully, we were 100 miles from the nearest case, which meant we were relatively safe and low risk, but the worry was always there. Every person you came into contact with was a threat, every car that passed the farm a risk.

‘We had to be so careful’

“My mother’s father still had a farm in Castle Douglas at the time and he lost his herd, which had been in the family for 150 years. It was awful.

“I remember going back to the local NFU meeting in Perth about six months later, when we were safe to meet again, and it felt so strange seeing other farmers in person. We had to be so careful.”

Farming flashback: When foot-and-mouth disease last hit Scotland

Farmers better prepared this time around, but still worried about disease spreading

Neil, who featured in an episode of BBC’s Landward TV series last year, is confident history will not repeat itself.

But he has found the news reports from Germany “triggering”.

He said: “The last outbreak brought a lot of regulations, and awareness of the disease and the importance of biosecurity.

“However, while we are better prepared, it is still a real worry and has brought back bad memories. Everyone I speak to in the industry is talking about it.

“We are watching Germany with bated breath”.

