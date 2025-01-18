Man admits scissor stabbing at Turkish barbers in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Man admits scissor stabbing at Turkish barbers in Perth

Mehmet Celik assaulted stylist Ersin Bayraktar at the High Street salon on October 1 2023.

By Jamie Buchan
Mehmet Celik
Mehmet Celik appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A man has admitted a vicious scissor stabbing at a Turkish barbers in Perth.

Mehmet Celik assaulted stylist Ersin Bayraktar at the High Street salon on October 1 2023.

The 35-year-old slapped his victim’s face and pushed him to the floor, before repeatedly kicking him.

Court papers show Celik then swung a pair of scissors towards him and repeatedly punched him in the head.

The two men struggled and Mr Bayraktar fell into a chair.

Celik then stabbed him to the leg with the scissors, before pointing them at his face.

Second assault

On the same day, Celik assaulted another man, Burhan Ucar.

He attempted to punch him and tried to strike him on the head with the scissors.

Celik, of Huntly Court, Inverness, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted two charges of assault to injury at the Top Class Turkish Barbers salon.

Mehmet Celik attacked his victim at the Top Class Turkish Barber in Perth’s High Street.

Full details of the offence were not read out.

It is understood it stems from a disagreement between Celik and salon staff.

The assault was caught on the business’ CCTV camera.

Prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas to allegations Celik behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at the hairdressers and at Top Class Deja Vu Turkish Barbers on South Street.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports.

“I am prepared to grant you bail in the meantime,” she told Celik.

“But you should not take that as any indication of what the final sentence will be.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

